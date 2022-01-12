Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Woman Shot Along Route 3 South of Crofton, Near Bowie. State Police Investigating

| January 12, 2022, 09:24 AM

Maryland State Police are attempting to determine who fired shots at a 28-year-old woman last night in Prince George’s County.

Just before 9:00 p.m. last night, Maryland State Police at the College Park Barrack responded to the scene of a reported shooting on southbound Route 3 in the area of Annapolis Road in Bowie. Upon their arrival, troopers found a 28-year-old woman inside of her vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.  Emergency medical service personnel immediately transported her by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The identity of the victim is not being disclosed at this time.

A preliminary investigation by investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division indicates the incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on southbound Route 3/Crain Highway in Bowie last night. Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department assisting troopers on the scene found spent shell casings and several bullet holes on the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, supporting the report that multiple shots were fired.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to assist with road closures during the investigation. The road was reopened shortly before 5:00 a.m. this morning.

No information regarding who fired the shots has been developed at this time.  Anyone who may have information about the incident or about who fired the shots is urged to immediately contact Maryland State Police at the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.  Callers may remain anonymous.

