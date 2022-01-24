Why You Should Buy Moissanite Engagement Rings

Are you looking for a diamond ring that has a unique look? If yes, then Moissanite rings are perfect for you. They come in various shapes and sizes, and they are also affordable.

Diamonds are known for their brilliance, durability, and beauty. However, diamonds aren’t always practical or affordable. For example, they are very expensive and require high maintenance. In addition, they are often associated with unethical practices such as child labor.

Moissanite is a synthetic gemstone that looks similar to a diamond. Unlike real diamonds, moissanite doesn’t contain carbon, so it won’t scratch or break easily. This makes them ideal for everyday wear. If you want an engagement ring that will last forever without breaking the bank, then moissanite may be the right choice for you. Read on to learn more about this amazing gemstone.

What Is Moissanite?

Moissanite is a man-made gemstone that resembles a diamond. A French scientist, Henri Moissan discovered it in 1879. His research in the company of others discovered that moissanite was composed of silicon carbide (SiC). Today, moissanite is made by heating silicon and other elements at extremely high temperatures. The resulting material is ground into small pieces and polished to create a flawless gemstone.

The most common colors of moissanite include white, yellow, pink, orange, red, blue, green, and black. It can even be colored using laser technology.

Why buy Moissanite Engagement Rings?

Moissanite and diamonds have many similarities but they differ in several ways. Both materials are hard and durable. They both have a higher refractive index than any other gemstone. They are also chemically stable, which means they won’t react with each other. However, they are not the same. Moissanite is the choice of many people because of the following:

Moissanite is resistant to corrosion. Unlike diamonds, moissanite doesn’t contain carbon. Therefore, it isn’t subject to corrosion. It also has excellent thermal conductivity, meaning it conducts heat away from your skin quickly. This makes it suitable for use in jewelry. In terms of appearance, moissanite is much better than diamond. Diamonds are known to fade over time while Moissanite remains vibrant. Moissanite comes in different shapes. Some examples include round, oval, marquise, pear, heart, emerald cut, princess cut, radiant cut, and baguette. These shapes make moissanite easier to use in jewelry designs. Sparkle and brilliance. Moissanite is famous for its brilliant shine. Like a diamond, it reflects light brilliantly. This quality makes it great for use in jewelry designs. In fact, some moissanite stones are even used in carats. Durability. Moissanite is one of the hardest gemstones on earth. Because of its hardness, moissanite is less likely to crack or chip compared to other gemstones. Affordability. Moissanite costs less than diamonds. It is also available in various sizes and cuts. Lightweight. Moissanite weighs less than half as much as a diamond. This makes it easy to carry around.

Moissanite products make a good gift. It is often given as a wedding anniversary present or engagement present. Moissanite can also be used in fashion accessories like necklaces, bracelets, earrings, pendants, and rings.

Moissanite vs Diamond Rings

There are many reasons why moissanite is becoming more popular than diamonds among couples looking for engagement rings. Here are just a few:

Moissanite is cheaper than diamonds. When buying an engagement ring, you should consider how much money you would spend on it. If you want something expensive, then you should go for a diamond. But if you don’t mind spending less, then you should opt for Moissanite.

Moissanite is more environmentally friendly. Diamond mining causes environmental damage.

Moissanite is hypoallergenic. Most people who suffer from allergies can wear moissanite without having any problems.

Moissanite lasts longer than diamonds. Moissanite is harder than diamonds, so it will last longer.

The main difference between Moissanite and diamonds is that Moissanite is made up of silicon carbide. It is very similar to diamond except that it does not contain carbon. The reason why moissanite is preferred by many is that it is hypoallergenic. It is also much lighter than diamonds.

Moissanite comes in various colors. There are white, yellow, pink, blue, green, red, brown, black, and orange. Different colored moissanite is known to have different characteristics. For example, yellow moissanite has a higher fire rating than white moissanite. White moissanite is said to be more durable than yellow moissanite.

If you want an engagement ring with long-lasting beauty, durability, affordability, and sparkle, then moissanite might just be what you need. Moissanite has the qualities that make it perfect for jewelry design. It is a unique alternative to diamond engagement rings.

