Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Wants You to #PlanForVacation

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is encouraging individuals nationwide to follow the U.S. Travel Association’s (USTA) recommendation and plan their vacation days for an entire year on National Plan for Vacation Day, Tuesday, January 25.

VAAAC Executive Director Kristen Pironis says the USTA-powered event is an opportunity for individuals to look ahead to brighter days after nearly two years of pandemic stress and fatigue. “Vacation travel has long been known to help lift spirits. Unplugging from the routine, learning new things, and experiencing new cultures can contribute to a greater sense of wellbeing. At Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, it’s our job and our delight to help individuals make the most of their hard-earned vacation time. Setting aside time for planning is key to helping ensure a well-deserved vacation and gives all of us something to look forward to,” says Pironis.

A new USTA-commissioned study from Destination Analysts shows that individuals who map out plans for using their paid time off in advance end up devoting more of their vacation time to travel. The study further shows that one quarter (24%) of U.S. households don’t preplan. As a result, they end up forfeiting unused vacation time each year.

National Plan for Vacation Day comes at a time when workers nationwide are reporting extreme levels of burnout. According to Destination Analysts, more than two-thirds (68%) of the workforce feel at least moderately burned out, and 13% say they are extremely burned out.

According to the study, anticipating and planning travel makes soon-to-be vacationers happy. Close to three-quarters (74%) of planners reported being extremely or very happy anticipating and planning vacations in the next year. Only four in ten of non-planners felt the same way.

Pironis believes Annapolis and Anne Arundel County offer the relaxing, rejuvenating experiences so many individuals are looking for right now. She invites them to use her organization’s VisitAnnapolis.org website as a resource on January 25 as they develop plans for using paid time off in 2022. Once in town, new and returning visitors are invited to stop by the 26 West Street Visitors Center in downtown Annapolis for maps, materials, and recommendations on ways to best experience Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

