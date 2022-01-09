Unity Gardens has Grants for Plants
Could your community use a grant for native plants?
Unity Gardens can help.
- Homeowners Associations
- Faith-based Organizations
- School & Scout Groups
- Public Parks & Properties
- Garden Clubs
- Other Qualified Nonprofits located in Anne Arundel County
Following the pandemic, there’s a heightened interest in nature and improving the world around us. In response, Unity Gardens is doubling the grant funds available this spring to make a powerful impact in our communities.
Unity Gardens will continue to fund grants up to $1000, as we have since 2003. In addition, we’ll also be funding several “Power Grants” up to $3,000 each. Funds may be used to purchase trees, shrubs, grasses, and perennials native to Maryland.
The application becomes available on January 15th with a deadline of March 1, 2022. To view the Grant Guidelines and learn about past grantees, visit unitygardens.org
Do you have an idea for a project that uses the power of native plants? Unity Gardens is happy to discuss your project plans before you submit an application. Simply email [email protected] to set up a time to review your project idea.
