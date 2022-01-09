Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Unity Gardens has Grants for Plants

| January 09, 2022, 04:42 PM

Unity GardensCould your community use a grant for native plants?

Unity Gardens can help.

  • Homeowners Associations
  • Faith-based Organizations
  • School & Scout Groups
  • Public Parks & Properties
  • Garden Clubs
  • Other Qualified Nonprofits located in Anne Arundel County

Following the pandemic, there’s a heightened interest in nature and improving the world around us. In response, Unity Gardens is doubling the grant funds available this spring to make a powerful impact in our communities.

Unity Gardens will continue to fund grants up to $1000, as we have since 2003. In addition, we’ll also be funding several “Power Grants” up to $3,000 each. Funds may be used to purchase trees, shrubs, grasses, and perennials native to Maryland.

The application becomes available on January 15th with a deadline of March 1, 2022. To view the Grant Guidelines and learn about past grantees, visit unitygardens.org

Do you have an idea for a project that uses the power of native plants? Unity Gardens is happy to discuss your project plans before you submit an application. Simply email [email protected] to set up a time to review your project idea.

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake