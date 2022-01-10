Three of the Best Technology Companies in the Area

There are a lot of people who are currently considering pursuing some kind of career in technology. The fact is that the years of 2020 and 2021 were large shocks to the system for a great deal of us and many saw it as the shake they needed to look for a new career in a much more stable industry.

There are a lot of markets out there that are considered to be very secure but none more so than that of working in technology. The fact of the matter is that technology is a huge part of our society and as our reliance on it continues to grow, so do the number of jobs within the field. This applies to cities all over the world and the Annapolis area is certainly no exception thanks to the great technology companies that are always taking on employees. Today, we discuss in more detail three of the best companies in the area.

Do You Want to Work in Technology?

Are you reading this because you are interested in getting a job in technology? As previously stated, this is a great idea due to the fact it is a very secure industry and also very exciting due to the amount of evolution that continues to happen within the market. Of course, given it is quite an advanced field, you may want to learn about technology before you apply for roles within it. One of the best places you can learn about technology is Washington University in St Louis that works in partnership with the McKelvey School of Engineering. There are great training programs here that focus on both technology and leadership, which as a result are perfect for your career goals. So, where should you be looking for jobs?

Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace operates within communications and processing systems that work with information, specifically for the likes of aviation, government, defense, security, networks, and transportation. They work with the integration of different aircraft and also with different modifications and maintenance on a variety of modern aircraft. The company does not start and stop with maintenance either as they also work on the ground in order to communicate with different aircraft, manage air traffic and also assist with different elements of training.

Tanager

As our reliance on technology increases, so too do the number of threats that face us within the digital realm. Tanager is responsible for the likes of mitigating the number of threats that face internet users and also improving cyber security and different solutions within IT. They were originally founded in 1996 and have established themselves as an incredibly successful tech company that a lot of graduates are keen to work for.

Noblis

There is no doubt as to what Noblis’s goals are and that is to help with national security. They work with a range of different partners with the interest of safeguarding the entire nation. It was originally founded in 2005 and is currently doing a lot of work with IT in order to strengthen national security.

