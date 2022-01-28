The Beginner’s Guide to Ontology Gas: What You Should Know

Ontology Gas has become the latest craze in the crypto world. Ontology gas is a new form of cryptocurrency that is very similar to Bitcoin. However, a few key differences make it a more stable investment.

Unlike Bitcoin, the Ontology Gas market is not volatile, and there is a set rate of 1 USD per ONT. It makes it an excellent option for beginners who want to enter the crypto market but want to avoid the volatility associated with Bitcoin and other popular cryptos.

Another significant difference is that, unlike Bitcoin, Ontology Gas can be used in real life. As such, Ontology Gas has the potential to be much more than just a currency—it could conceivably be used in any transaction where someone needs to pay in advance, and store value for later use.

If you want to learn more about the gas that fuels Ontology, this guide is for you. Here, we’ll uncover what ontology gas is, how it’s used in the blockchain, and how to purchase ontology gas.

What is Ontology gas?

Ontology is a public blockchain network that provides a distributed trust framework and a distributed identity framework. The Ontology blockchain network is designed to provide businesses with a series of distributed ledgers, intelligent contract systems, and other protocols. It will allow businesses to create applications that deliver services more smoothly.

Ontology gas is a type of digital coin used to support the Ontology blockchain. It can be purchased and used for transactions, but it cannot be mined. Instead, you can buy it using fiat currency or other cryptocurrencies on exchanges like Binance.

Ontology gas has many benefits, including low fees and an easy-to-use ecosystem. Ontology gas is faster and cheaper than many other cryptocurrencies, which can be an essential consideration for businesses.

The number of times you use your gas will depend on how much gas your transaction requires, which varies based on the type of transaction you’re making.

The Ontology network is in the process of releasing its main network, and as part of that process, they are conducting an airdrop of Ontology Gas (ONG). This blog will cover why Ontology Gas is being airdropped, how it works, and how you can earn some yourself!

How to Exchange Ontology Gas

You’ll need to use an exchange or aggregator that lets you exchange ontology gas with other cryptocurrencies. Alligat0r exchange aggregator is one such platform where you can easily exchange ONG with other digital currencies or vice versa.

When you’re ready to make the exchange, it’s as easy as going to the appropriate section on Alligat0r and choosing which digital currency you want to convert ONG into. Once your transaction has gone through, it will be time to return to the Ontology wallet and use your newly purchased gas!

Here’s how you can exchange ONG coins on Alligat0r-

Go to the converter and select ONG from the dropdown menu in the first row.

Select the digital currency you want to convert ONG into from the dropdown menu in the second row of the converter.

Enter the number of ONG coins you want to convert in the first row of the converter.

Click on view offers and select a platform offering a fair deal.

On the next page, provide your wallet details and complete the transaction.

Conclusion

Currently, there are 60573114 ONG coins in circulation, while the maximum supply is 1 billion coins. Moreover, the recent Ontology Gas price indicates that the digital currency is set to take off towards a boom.

Therefore, this may be the right time for prospective investors to invest in ONG and reap great returns in the coming years. However, it is needless to mention here that, like all cryptocurrencies, ONG is also market-sensitive. Hence, a little market research will be recommended.

