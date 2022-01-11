TeraWulf Charitable Foundation Seeds Chesapeake National Recreation Area with $1.25 Million

Yesterday, the Chesapeake Conservancy announced that the TeraWulf Charitable Foundation, a newly launched private, philanthropic organization focused on funding and participating in social health, environmental and sustainability programs, made a significant financial commitment of $1.25 million to help the Chesapeake Conservancy and its partners establish the Chesapeake National Recreation Area (CNRA).

According to Kerri Langlais, Chief Strategy Officer of TeraWulf, “The TeraWulf Charitable Foundation’s efforts will place a special emphasis on the protection of natural resources around the world while also expanding the opportunities for more people to enjoy and appreciate their importance and beauty. The Foundation made its inaugural financial commitment to support its initiative to elevate the national significance of the Chesapeake Bay and provide ecological, cultural, and economic benefits to its multi-state watershed region.”

Chesapeake Conservancy, a nonprofit working to increase public access for everyone throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed, is a principal advocate for the proposed CNRA. As an official unit of the National Park System, the CNRA would attract visitors to the nation’s largest estuary and make substantial contributions to the region’s economy.

The CNRA would be a land-based collection of parks and other public lands formally connected through partnerships with the National Park Service. This status would bring national and international attention to one of the world’s largest environmental restoration efforts. Additionally, the CNRA would spotlight the Chesapeake’s significant natural, cultural, historical, and recreational resources. The designation would celebrate the Bay’s cultural heritage and outdoor recreation and would not restrict fishing, boating, or hunting.

“We are very grateful for this generous donation that will bolster our efforts to establish the Chesapeake National Recreation Area. We want to elevate visitor experiences at parks and sites around the region and help people get outside and enjoy the best that the Chesapeake Bay has to offer,” said Chesapeake Conservancy Board Chair Randall Larrimore. “The Chesapeake Bay is a national treasure and should be celebrated at the national level. As the cradle of our democracy, the Chesapeake is worthy of National Park System status. The CNRA will provide economic benefits to many communities throughout the Bay and educate people on the Bay’s unique and continually evolving history and heritage, including that of Indigenous peoples, free and enslaved Blacks, and watermen and women. This is the largest donation to date supporting the campaign for a Chesapeake National Recreation Area.”

Based in Maryland, the TeraWulf Charitable Foundation is led by Paul Prager, TeraWulf’s Chief Executive Officer, and Kerri Langlais, TeraWulf’s Chief Strategy Officer. Additionally, Julia Nesheiwat, Cassie Motz, and Lisa Prager sit on the Board of the Foundation.

TeraWulf was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro, and solar energy.

To learn more about the coalition of many partners working to establish a Chesapeake National Recreation Area, visit www.united4cnra.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB