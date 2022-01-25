SPHS Students Collect Used Equipment to Donate to Level The Playing Field

Severna Park High School seniors Andrew Tangrea and Mason Siebenhaar led a used sports equipment collection drive at a Severna Park High School basketball game to collect used sports equipment money for Leveling the Playing Field. In addition to the drive, the project included hosting another drive and collecting money and sports equipment for Leveling the Playing Field.

The Severna Park High School Leadership Institute’s Leadership 3 course consists of two or three students working together in partnership with an organization of their choice to raise money, awareness or something else to help the organization. The project uses skills learned in Leadership 1 and 2 to help the chosen organization. The Leadership Institute is led by teachers Mrs. Colon and Mrs. Barnstead.

Mason and Andrew chose to work with Leveling the Playing Field because they knew the profound impact that youth sports have on a child’s life. Leveling the Playing Field is a non-profit organization that collects used sports equipment in order to help kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity to play sports get the chance. Leveling the Playing Field has already impacted 100,000+ children and continues to help people every day. The SPHS students have raised $141.25 and collected $1500 worth of sports equipment through two collection drives.

