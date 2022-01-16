SPHS Leadership Team Partners with Red Cross for Awareness and Blood

Severna Park High School seniors Sam McNeilly and Nicholas Benedict gathered a team of 4 students in the Leadership 1 program to achieve our goals in working with the Red Cross. The students created posters and social media posts to spread awareness for the Red Cross. In addition to spreading awareness, the students’ project included raising funds for the American Red Cross.

Severna Park’s Leadership Institute is known for the diversity and success of the service projects they lead. Most of the projects include community service and helping those in need. Each year, the senior Leadership III students choose an organization to partner with in order to bring positive change into their community and improve their skills as leaders while improving their community.

To accomplish their goal, they raised $710 and got a few people to pledge to donate blood. Employing the help of their group of four sophomore leadership students, they were able to complete their goals, the money was donated directly to the American Red Cross, to support the effort.

