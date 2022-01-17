So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map!

Very often, we are unaware of crime in our neighborhoods until we see the flashing lights parked in front of a neighbors home. Are you aware of crime just up the street?

For several years, Eye On Annapolis has been maintaining maps of crime and major fire department incidents in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County to put a visual to supplement the police reports.

These incidents are only the ones reported by the Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Police and Fire Departments and do not reflect all crime in the community, but it does present a different view.

Here is the map for 2021. You can zoom in and by clicking on the pin, you can the reported crime:

Here is the map for 2020:

And here is the map for 2019:

The 2022 map is posted at the bottom of each crime story we publish and can also be found here:

