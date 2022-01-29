Snap Fitness to Celebrate Grand Opening at Annapolis Town Center on January 31

Snap Fitness, the fitness concept focused on the belief that how exercise makes you feel is just as important as how it makes you look—announced the opening of its newest location in Annapolis, conveniently located at 2101 Somerville Road, Suite 120 at the Annapolis Town Center. Owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Brad Callahan and Brandon Schuchard, the new gym is the fourth Snap Fitness location in Maryland and will have a grand opening on January 31.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and invite the community to a better gym experience that provides a welcoming environment for everyone to feel comfortable in,” said Callahan. “Snap Fitness is ahead of the curve when it comes to providing exactly what gym goers need to achieve their wellness goals, and we’re here to make a positive impact on the well-being of our members in Annapolis.”

Callahan is the owner of Snap Fitness in Annapolis while Schuchard will serve as general manager for the location. Prior to becoming a Snap Fitness owner, Callahan was a serial entrepreneur who started his first business in 1992. Over the last 20 years, he has added and sold several other businesses, including hotels, vacation rental properties, a cleaning company, linen provider, painting company and power washing business, and currently oversees three operations in the lifestyle-fitness category. Schuchard is a certified personal trainer and has experience leading and coaching teams of personal trainers for other fitness concepts. He’s also played a role in the launch of other gym locations in his time working in the fitness industry.

Members of the Annapolis Snap Fitness community can expect a vibrant workout environment including a warm welcome, a mood-boosting workout, and time in the recovery zone. The 8,200-square foot facility features Snap Fitness’ new gym prototype model, with state-of-the-art cardio machines, improved weight lifting areas, a functional fitness zone, group class spaces and access to personal trainers. All Snap Fitness locations have convenient 24-hour, seven-day-a-week access for members, as well as tiered, competitive pricing and a free member app that offers customized programing based on personal goals.

“This is a very exciting day for Snap Fitness as we introduce our mission to help people create positive lifestyle habits to a new legion of members in Annapolis,” said Ty Menzies, Global CEO of Snap Fitness. “Brad and Brandon embody everything we are at Snap Fitness and I’m confident they’ll positively impact the lives of many in their local community.”

Globally, Snap Fitness has locations in more than 20 countries, with over 640 units in the United States and Canada, 85 units in the United Kingdom, and 300 units in Asia Pacific. The brand takes pride in creating an inclusive, empathetic and supportive approach to fitness.

For more information about Snap Fitness in Annapolis, please visit: https://www.snapfitness.com/us/gyms/annapolis-md/

