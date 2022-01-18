Severna Park Seniors Work with Fisher House Foundation for Leadership Project

Severna Park High School Seniors Abby Johnson and Emma Marsh partnered with the Fisher House Foundation to help support veterans and military families whose loved ones are at risk.

Johnson and Marsh lead a team of 3 students in supporting Fisher House as part of their senior year project for the Severna Park High School Leadership Institute, a school program that educates young leaders and encourages them to give back to their community.

Their project “Helping Heroes” has met great success. The team has raised $350 for the organization, surpassing their goal of 150, by fundraising online through social media, and in-person during school lunches. Members took turns advertising the project at lunches urging students to donate to the organization

The group meets during school every two weeks to advance the project. They have most recently met to create donation bins that were used to fundraise at Severna Park High School.

Additionally, they have collected over 15 home care items to donate to the organization and joined to create COVID 19 care baskets in order to provide Fisher House families with necessary pandemic supplies.

To learn more and donate to Helping Heroes visit: https://www.instagram.com/helping.heroesfh/?hl=en

