Severna Park Seniors Help Local Families in Need

Severna Park High School students partnered with the Walk the Walk Foundation to support local families in need. Led by George Bachmann and Christian Lenart, the two seniors worked with other students to collect monetary donations and hold diaper drives that would go towards families struggling financially.

The Walk the Walk Foundation was created by David and Kim Mitchell and often attributes their health crises, loss of a child, and having children with learning differences to the creation of it. The organization now works to provide Christmas for kids, backpacks for students, and diapers for babies.

Bachmann and Lenart were members of the Leadership Institute, a program offered by Severna Park High School to promote the community involvement of students. The two decided that for their Leadership III Project, they would work with the Walk the Walk Foundation due to their desire to have an impact on their community. To date, they have collected over 180.00 dollars and nearly 1,000 diapers since the beginning of the school year.

Reflecting on the project, the students attribute their success to the preparation they had throughout their years in the Leadership Institute. At Severna Park High School, the Leadership Institute is known for its proactive and hard-working members. Starting from their sophomore year and continuing throughout the course of high school, the students are prepared for their ultimate project during senior year.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB