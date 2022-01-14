Severna Park Leadership Students Raise Over $1,000 to Help Local Kids

Severna Park High School’s Leadership III students Janna Chang and Joi Fleming worked with the Annapolis Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. After reaching out in the summer of 2021, the girls raised money in the Severna Park community throughout the fall before purchasing gifts and dropping them off at the Annapolis Salvation Army Branch Headquarters before the deadline on December 3rd. The girls aimed to raise $200 to buy the gifts for three children. In total, they raised over $1,000, reaching their goal five times over. After spending $300 on the gifts for their three sponsored kids they were able to donate over $700 to directly support the Angel Tree Program.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Leadership Institute is a branch of Severna Park High School’s Signature Program and is a 3-year course that culminates in the seniors leading a service project of their own. The girls chose to support the Angel Tree Program because they wanted to help children who are in unfortunate situations feel the joy and happiness that they experience every year during Christmastime. Additionally, Joi’s family had recently participated in the program and the girls thought it would be a fun project, as they would get to purchase gifts for children and make an impact on the childrens’ holidays.

Janna and Joi also aimed to increase participation in the program and raise awareness about it in the community. Through the help of their group of underclassmen, they designed and hung up 20 posters around their high school and community. Their goal was to increase participation in the program and hopefully get more kids sponsored. They credit their success to the advice and examples they received from the Leadership Institute and their teacher.

