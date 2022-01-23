Severna Park High Leadership Students Work With One Love Foundation

Severna Park High School Students led by Leadership III students, Emily Caffiero and Ashley Faini, partnered with the One Love Foundation to spread awareness against relationship abuse.

The Leadership Institute at Severna Park has assisted many senior students in leading amazing service projects in the community. With the information the students are taught, they are able to create a successful project.

The One Love Foundation came about to spread awareness against relationship abuse among young adults. Yeardley Love was abused and killed by her boyfriend of the time. In response, Yeardley’s mother started the organization. Relationship abuse is most common among college-aged people, so Caffiero and Faini wanted to spread awareness to their classmates while they are still in high school.

The girls were able to accomplish their goals by hosting a One Love sponsored SPHS football game and hosting an escalation workshop during a Severna Park health class. With the help of three Leadership l students, they were able to design One Love t-shirts and PuraVida bracelets to sell, inform the fans about One Love, and collect donations to raise money for the organization. By teaching a class of their peers, they hoped to put perspective on the situation and promote the message of One Love.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB