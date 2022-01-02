School Board to Consider Adjusting Current School Calendar at Wednesday’s Meeting

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County will consider an adjustment of the current year school calendar and adoption of the 2022-23 calendar at its next meeting, scheduled for noon on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

At its December 1, 2021, meeting, the Board asked Superintendent George Arlotto to consider options related to a systemwide closure for students and staff on May 3, 2022. The day is currently designated as a professional development day, with schools closed for students.

The Board is also scheduled to formally adopt the 2022-23 School Year Calendar. The two options currently under consideration by the Board can be found here.

Also at the meeting, the Board will get a briefing on the Fiscal Year 2023 revenue outlook from Anne Arundel County Government officials. The information will be important as the Board works through its FY2023 budgetary process.

The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis. It is open to the public and subject to normal space limitations in the Board Room. Regulations adopted by the Maryland State Board of Education require that all persons inside school or school system facilities be masked unless exempted under the law.

The Board will also meet in a public session at 10 a.m. for the sole purpose of voting to immediately go into closed session, during which time it will discuss confidential matters as permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act including, but not limited to, legal advice, personnel, and negotiations. Closed session is not open to the public.

The public may listen to the open portion of the meeting, including the vote to go into closed session, by calling (605) 468-8781 and entering access code 685333 followed by the pound/hashtag symbol.

