Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Riva Fire Causes Significant Damage to Home, 9 Displaced

| January 19, 2022, 09:55 AM

Photo: J. Buckler, Shine Right Detailing

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the Berkshire neighborhood in Riva, MD that left nine people displaced and caused significant damage.

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, just after 2:00 pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of Sussex Place in Riva for a house fire. Upon arrival, they were met with flames showing from the roof and attic.

Firefighters assisted the three occupants who were home at the time of the fire in evacuating. None of the occupants reported injuries.

Photo: AACoFD

It took 20 minutes and 34 firefighters to put the blaze under control and the County was assisted by the Annapolis and Naval Academy Fire Departments.  There were no reported injuries and the initial damage estimate is $75,000. There were no smoke alarms in the residence.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined the fire originated in the attic area and is believed to be accidental.

A total of nine occupants have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake