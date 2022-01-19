Riva Fire Causes Significant Damage to Home, 9 Displaced

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the Berkshire neighborhood in Riva, MD that left nine people displaced and caused significant damage.

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, just after 2:00 pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of Sussex Place in Riva for a house fire. Upon arrival, they were met with flames showing from the roof and attic.

Firefighters assisted the three occupants who were home at the time of the fire in evacuating. None of the occupants reported injuries.

It took 20 minutes and 34 firefighters to put the blaze under control and the County was assisted by the Annapolis and Naval Academy Fire Departments. There were no reported injuries and the initial damage estimate is $75,000. There were no smoke alarms in the residence.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined the fire originated in the attic area and is believed to be accidental.

A total of nine occupants have been displaced as a result of the fire.

