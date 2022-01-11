Ride-Share Driver Robbed and Assaulted After Passengers Would Not Fit in Car

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an assault and robbery that left a ride-share driver slightly injured and his car damaged after he told a group of customers that all of them could not fit in the car.

On January 11, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a robbery in the area of Dorchester Boulevard and Arbor Grove Drive in Hanover.

A 33-year-old ride-share driver was picking up a fare but was unable to accommodate all of the passengers in his vehicle.

One of the passengers displayed a knife and assaulted the driver by kicking and punching him. Another passenger stole the victim’s camera. The suspect with the knife punctured a rear tire as all of the passengers fled.

The driver sustained a minor injury to his hand as a result of the assault.

The victim described the passengers as three Black males and one Black female, all wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

