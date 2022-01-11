Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Ride-Share Driver Robbed and Assaulted After Passengers Would Not Fit in Car

| January 11, 2022, 12:30 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an assault and robbery that left a ride-share driver slightly injured and his car damaged after he told a group of customers that all of them could not fit in the car.

On January 11, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a robbery in the area of Dorchester Boulevard and Arbor Grove Drive in Hanover.

A 33-year-old ride-share driver was picking up a fare but was unable to accommodate all of the passengers in his vehicle.

One of the passengers displayed a knife and assaulted the driver by kicking and punching him. Another passenger stole the victim’s camera. The suspect with the knife punctured a rear tire as all of the passengers fled.

The driver sustained a minor injury to his hand as a result of the assault.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The victim described the passengers as three Black males and one Black female, all wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

 

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake