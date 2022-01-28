Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Has Closed the Annapolis Mall Location

What many thought was to be a temporary closure apparently has turned permanent. The Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews at the Westfield Annapolis Mall has apparently closed permanently.

References to the Annapolis location have been removed from the corporate website and the phone, while still connected is in an endless loop with no ability to speak with a person.

Annapolis location voicemail:

We reached out to their corporate offices in Greenwood Village, CO for comment but our emails were not returned and when we called, the voicemailbox for their corporate communications was full and disconnected the call.

Red Robin currently has three other locations in Maryland — Gambrills, Bowie, and Columbia.

