Rebecca Gonser named New Marketing Director for CRAB

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Gonser as Director of Marketing for the premier adaptive boating organization in the country. Rebecca will be responsible for executing CRAB’s successful marketing strategies and increasing boating opportunities and access to the bay for the disabled community, recovering warriors, and youth from underserved communities.

“We are very excited to have Rebecca join the CRAB team.” said Executive Director Paul “Bo” Bollinger, “Her ability to manage multiple marketing and communication initiatives is exactly what CRAB needs as we transition to our new location and expand our programs, services, and outreach.”

She will be charged with expanding CRAB’s overall brand recognition and will lead marketing programs associated with the ribbon cutting for the new Adaptive Boating Center later this year.

Rebecca has extensive experience working within the non-profit sector. She most recently led a support network assisting 140 Navy Families across two extended fast-attack submarine deployments and was a key player in crisis management and public messaging to ensure timely communication while maintaining operational security.

In addition, Rebecca worked in the education sector and was responsible for facilitating and maintaining relationships with core constituents, local media, officials, businesses, teachers, administrators, parents, and students.

Rebecca serves on the Board of the Annapolis Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America and lives in Severna Park with her husband and three children.

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB