Possible Armed Standoff in Eastport

UPDATE: The Annapolis Police Department declined to comment and Joy Jiras, the Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI in Baltimore would only confirm that there was activity.

Neighbors have told Eye On Annapolis that the Annapolis Police Department and the FBI were involved in what looked to be an armed standoff this morning in Eastport near the intersection of Monroe Street and Brashears Street in the City’s Eastport neighborhood.

Neither the police nor the FBI has commented on the situation. In a possibly related observation, full-sized City plow trucks were stationed at the intersection of Windwhisper Lane and Yachtsman Way (off of Edgewood Road) as if they were prepared to converge on the intersection.

Shortly after 8:00 am, a neighbor advised that the standoff seemed to be over, but police and federal agents were in the back yard of a residence “looking calm though, no guns drawn.” At about that same time, the plow trucks stationed at the intersection also left the scene.

Images of the scene were sent to Eye On Annapolis by a reader.

We have reached out to both agencies for information and this story will be updated when the FBI or the Annapolis Police Department answers our request.

