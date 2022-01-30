Police Fatally Shoot Suspect, Officer Injured During Response to Crofton Domestic Disturbance Call

A man was fatally shot by an Anne Arundel County Police officer early this morning and an officer was seriously hurt in Crofton when police responded to a domestic dispute.

Anne Arundel County Police were called to a home on Danville Court in Crofton for a domestic violence call. The caller said her son had assaulted her and would not let her leave the home.

When officers arrived, the woman was still on the 911 call and instructed them to force entry to the home. Once inside, they found the woman and her son in a third-floor, locked bedroom.

Police ordered the son to the floor and he began to comply but began to struggle when being handcuffed. The son was tased and according to police, it had no effect. The struggle continued and ultimately an officer was injured and an officer fatally shot the son.

The extent and type of injuries to the officer are unknown at this time; nor have any details regarding the struggle been released.

Per new state law, the Maryland Attorney General Office’s Independent Investigations Division will investigate this incident and will release the body-cam footage to the public shortly.

In a press conference, Anne Arundel County Poice Chief Amal Awad said, “Any time there is a loss of life, obviously, we all feel it. I ask that we keep this family lifted in prayer in addition to our injured officer.” She continued, “These are certainly tough calls that we respond to, and officers are thrust into situations where they have to make critical decisions. Oftentimes, they’re split-second decisions that they have to live with for the rest of their lives.”

Late last year, there was another fatal police-involved shooting in Glen Burnie which had a very similar set of circumstances–a domestic violence call involving a son and a mother, ineffective tasers, and ultimately a police-involved shooting death.

This story will be updated.

