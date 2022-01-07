Pittman Strikes Back. Health Officer Issues Order for Public Safety Requiring Masks in Indoor Public Spaces

Less than two hours after the Anne Arundel County Council voted to not extend the County Executive’s Emergency Order requiring masks in indoor public spaces, The Administration did an end-run play and had the County Health Officer issue an Order for Public Safety requiring masks until January 31, 2022.

On Friday, January 7, 2022, Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, finding it necessary for the medical containment of COVID-19, issued an Order for Public Safety which mandates all persons over the age of two shall wear a face-covering in indoor public spaces, and in outdoor public spaces where physical distancing is not feasible. For more information and a list of exceptions included under this mandate, view the Order for Public Safety.

All Anne Arundel County Government buildings are open to members of the public. To minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19, all employees, visitors, and other individuals entering any county building will be required to wear a face mask for the duration of their stay in the building, regardless of vaccination status. For specific questions about operations, please contact the county department you will be visiting.

All individuals 5 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, and all individuals 12 and older are eligible to get a booster shot. Anne Arundel County urges all of our residents to get vaccinated and get boosted as soon as possible. Appointments are available now at aacounty.org/covidvax and at local pharmacies and physicians.

This decision will likely end up in court.

