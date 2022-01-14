OPINION: WNAV Property Should Become City Park

The property that WNAV Radio is on should be a park – that would take effort by the city of Annapolis, WNAV’s surrounding neighbors in Admiral Heights, a land/preservation trust organization, and/or Pat Sajak.

The property has been the summer home of two ospreys, which were given the names Chesapeake and Cherry Blossom in a WNAV contest. From their nest, several other ospreys were born, raised, and then fledged over the years.

A gray fox, not common in the area, was seen foraging on WNAV’s property more than once. I’ve not seen a gray fox anywhere before or since.

There was lots of other wildlife too at WNAV – wildlife thrives because of green space, not for lack of it.

It’s not just about the wildlife though. Kids played on and traveled across WNAV’s property. They arrived on foot, bicycles, and yes, ATVs too. For the neighbors directly across Admiral Drive from WNAV, there are no other open/green spaces within a quick walk.

This can be done easily and efficiently if there is the will. Just ask Baltimore City about their new park. Please read more about what is to be gained by creating a park for the City of Annapolis, and how much is to be lost by giving in to development at Annapolis Creative.

Donna L. Cole is an award-winning multimedia and investigative reporter. She worked for WNAV from 2015 to 2021. She is a volunteer bird of prey rescuer. More about Donna can be found at her website–Annapolis Creative.

