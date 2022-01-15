New Maya Angelou Mural Installed at Chesapeake Arts Center

A new 20 x 16-foot mural depicting famed author and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou is Anne Arundel County’s newest mural, welcoming visitors at the entrance to Chesapeake Arts Center as part of its 20th-anniversary celebration. Designed by The Artist Oliver James, the mural, titled “Infinite Creation” features a portrait of Angelou accompanied by exuberant colors and includes Angelou’s famous quote “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

James was joined by an all-female team of artists from Annapolis-based non-profit Future History Now. These artists helped sketch out the overall design on 10 MDO boards that when completed, were assembled and affixed to the Center’s exterior brick entrance wall. 17 students from Brooklyn Park Middle School who participate in CAC’s after-school Teen Art Club helped paint the mural in late October, under the direction of CAC teaching artist Eric Birkin.

The impressive installation was made possible by the Greater Baybrook Alliance and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, with support from Ritchie Lumber and Signarama. The new mural was unveiled on November 9, 2021, at a ceremony featuring community leaders, donors, students, and special guests. In attendance at the unveiling were Maryland State Delegate Ned Carey and former Senator Philip Jimeno as well as many of the Brooklyn Park Middle School students who participated in the mural’s creation.

CAC Board President Lyndsey Beidle Meninger opened the ceremony and was followed by CAC’s Executive Director, Donna Anderson who spoke about the Center’s objective for the new mural. “We believe this mural will bring positive visibility to our neighborhood and to the people who come to CAC to experience the arts. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary as an arts center, this mural and its message about creativity perfectly align with our mission to build community through creativity.”

The mural is on display at the entrance to CAC’s Education Wing near the Studio 194 Theater, located at 194 Hammonds Lane at the rear of the building. The Center invites visitors to stop by to view the mural, take pictures with it, and be inspired by its themes, colors, and an invitation to creativity.

