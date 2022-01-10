Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
MSP Polar Bear Plunge Postponed Until March Due to COVID Concerns

| January 10, 2022, 04:03 PM

2016 Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge for Special OlympicsAs a result of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases and advice from trusted experts in the medical community, law enforcement and Special Olympics, organizers have decided to reschedule the 26th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge and all events associated with Plungefest Weekend.

“While efforts were underway to plan safe in-person events, it is very clear and we strongly believe that the only right option is to postpone the in-person plunges until the end of March.” the organization said in a statement.

“The health and safety of our athletes and all those who support our events are our highest priorities. We will continue working hard to ensure the safest in-person Plunge experience possible in March for our dedicated Plungers who will still be ready to #BearTheCold for the athletes of Special Olympics Maryland. In the interim, we will continue to monitor conditions and consult with the experts who are daily involved with our state’s response to the pandemic.”

The Maryland State Police (MSP) Polar Bear Plunge will be held for the 26th time this March and Plungers can still choose to Plunge their way. Whether Plungers decide to participate at the beach in March or take the Virtual Plunge from their home anytime, they’ll be supporting the 6,102 athletes of SOMD.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Registration for the 2022 MSP Polar Bear Plunge will remain open through March 26th. Individuals and teams can plan to Plunge their own way whether virtual or in-person. Sign up as an individual or register a team, to take advantage of the two extra months to reach your $75 fundraising minimum for the commemorative 2022 Plunge sweatshirt. To register, please visit www.PlungeMD.com !

