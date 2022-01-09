Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

MLK Jr. Awards Dinner Postponed

| January 09, 2022, 01:28 PM

The board of directors of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, Incorporated met last night and voted unanimously to reschedule the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Dinner to Friday, March 11, 6:00 pm, 2022, at the BWI Westin Hotel It was previously set for January 14, 6 pm at the BWI Westin Hotel.

This decision was made as a result of a dramatic increase in COVID-19 virus cases and its impact on Anne Arundel County and the nation. Given these concerns, the board made the decision to reschedule this event out of an abundance of caution and numerous concerns by those involved in the event.

Carl Snowden, Chair of the MLK Jr. Committee of Anne Arundel County said, “We thank you for your understanding and look forward to celebrating the birthday of Dr. King in March and recognizing our honorees at that time.”

More details are on the website www.mlkjrmd.org and at 443-871-5656.

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake