MLK Jr. Awards Dinner Postponed

The board of directors of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, Incorporated met last night and voted unanimously to reschedule the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Dinner to Friday, March 11, 6:00 pm, 2022, at the BWI Westin Hotel It was previously set for January 14, 6 pm at the BWI Westin Hotel.

This decision was made as a result of a dramatic increase in COVID-19 virus cases and its impact on Anne Arundel County and the nation. Given these concerns, the board made the decision to reschedule this event out of an abundance of caution and numerous concerns by those involved in the event.

Carl Snowden, Chair of the MLK Jr. Committee of Anne Arundel County said, “We thank you for your understanding and look forward to celebrating the birthday of Dr. King in March and recognizing our honorees at that time.”

More details are on the website www.mlkjrmd.org and at 443-871-5656.

