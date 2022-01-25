Mask Mandate Stays. Will Expire on Monday

An Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge has said that the mask mandate issued by Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman can continue. Las week, the same court denied a temporary restraining order, which would have immediately halted the order, setting up for an injunction that was considered today.

The mask mandate will continue through Monday, January 31, 2022 unless it is cut short or extended by the Court or the Health Officer.

County Executive Steuart Pittman released the following statement”

I want to thank the Court for again recognizing Dr. Kalyanaraman’s authority to issue this order under his powers as our Health Officer. I hope and anticipate the expiration of the order on January 31st, as it has accomplished what Dr. Kalyanaraman intended – flattening the curve of the omicron wave during a critical moment for our hospitals and healthcare workers. Thank you to all of our residents, our businesses, and our hospitals who spoke out in support of masking to protect their communities, and thank you to all those who have been vaccinated and boosted. Your choices continue to save the lives of your loved ones and neighbors.

The two plaintiffs in the case, a Pasadena Realtor and restaurant owner and an Annapolis gym owner needed to prove immediate financial harm to get the restraining order; and to have succeeded today, they would have needed to demonstrate any financial harm.

In the court filing, the plaintiffs alleged that people avoided their businesses because of the mandate costing them money. However, after being denied the restraining order, they claim that the case was not about money, but about the County Executive and Health Officer usurping the votes from the County Council. They both pledged to continue the lawsuit regardless.

This story may be updated.

