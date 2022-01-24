Maryland Tax Filing Season Opens Today; But There Is an Extension

Comptroller Peter Franchot reminds taxpayers that today is the official start of the 2022 tax season, which means federal and state individual income tax returns will now be accepted. Federal and state corporate income tax filings have been processed since January 7.

Last week, the Comptroller announced a three-month extension for Maryland state individual income taxes, meaning taxpayers now have until Friday, July 15, 2022, to file and pay. The federal individual income tax deadline is Monday, April 18, 2022.

This is the third consecutive year that Comptroller Franchot has extended filing and payment deadlines for state individual income taxes to July 15, each time to assist taxpayers facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our state’s economy may be faring well, but many Marylanders continue to struggle to make ends meet,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Giving taxpayers three extra months to file and pay affords them the opportunity to ensure their taxes are done properly and to better plan if they owe. As always, agency staff stand ready to assist taxpayers and set up a payment plan for those who request one.”

The extensions in 2020 and 2021 benefitted roughly 600,000 taxpayers each year, enabling them to hold on to a combined $1.8 billion as an interest-free loan, which may have allowed them to take care of more pressing issues like paying rent or keeping their businesses open.

Maryland taxpayers do not need to request an extension to receive the three-month grace period; it will be automatically granted to all resident and non-resident filers. Taxpayers expecting a refund should file their return as soon as possible and not wait until July 15 to submit.

As always, taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns electronically and use direct deposit for the fastest possible processing and to ensure they receive all possible refunds, and to avoid continued delays with the United States Postal Service. A list of approved vendors for use in filing your electronic return can be found on the Comptroller’s website.

Maryland taxpayers also can use the agency’s free I-File system to file state tax returns.

Comptroller Franchot also reminds taxpayers that changes made last year to both the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the state Earned Income Credit (EIC) may benefit them, particularly Marylanders who file using an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN).

Appointments at any of the agency’s 12 branch offices must be scheduled online in advance. Virtual appointments also are available. No walk-ins will be accepted. Masks are required in all branch offices, regardless of vaccination status.

Taxpayers can call 1-800-MD-TAXES or email [email protected]. The agency’s branch offices and call centers are both open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Beginning February 1, the call center will remain open until 7 p.m., only for personal income tax assistance.

For questions related to federal taxes, visit www.irs.gov or call Taxpayer Advocate Service at 443-853-6000 or 877-777-4778 (outside the Baltimore area). You can also get federal tax help at seven Maryland Taxpayer Assistance Centers.

