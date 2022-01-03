Man Stabbed By Assailant Outside Annapolis Home Depot

A man was slightly injured when he was stabbed outside of a Home Depot hardware store in Annapolis on December 30th.

On December 30, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for an attempted robbery and stabbing that had occurred at the Home Depot located at 55 Forest Plaza in Annapolis.

The adult male victim was exiting the store when he was approached from behind by a male suspect. The suspect cut the male and demanded cash. The victim was able to fight off the suspect who fled without any property from the victim.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6’ 02”, 20-30 years old, wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt and black and yellow knit hat.

Fire Department personnel attended to the victim who declined further medical care at the scene.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police TipLine at 410-222-4700.

