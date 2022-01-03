Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Man Stabbed By Assailant Outside Annapolis Home Depot

| January 03, 2022, 03:22 PM

A man was slightly injured when he was stabbed outside of a Home Depot hardware store in Annapolis on December 30th.

On December 30, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for an attempted robbery and stabbing that had occurred at the Home Depot located at 55 Forest Plaza in Annapolis.

The adult male victim was exiting the store when he was approached from behind by a male suspect. The suspect cut the male and demanded cash. The victim was able to fight off the suspect who fled without any property from the victim.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6’ 02”, 20-30 years old, wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt and black and yellow knit hat.

Fire Department personnel attended to the victim who declined further medical care at the scene.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake