Man Sentenced to 16-Years for Assaulting Detective, Fentanyl and Gun Charges

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Montell Mills, 29, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 30 years, but suspended all but 16 years of active incarceration for a second-degree assault of an Anne Arundel County detective, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of an illegal firearm.

Mills entered an Alford Plea to second-degree assault and guilty pleas to the fentanyl and gun charges on September 28, 2021.

“Every day, our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to keep our community safe,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “I would like to thank Detectives Andrew Rohe, Matthew Elgin and Ryan Peacock for their service to the citizens of Anne Arundel County and for ensuring the defendant will no longer be able to peddle both cocaine and one of the most life-endangering drugs out there – fentanyl – in our county.”

On May 10, 2021, Anne Arundel County detectives were in the area of the 8000 block of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie when they observed a black BMW parked in front of a gas pumping station but not using it. The detectives approached the car and observed the defendant, later identified as Montell Mills, filling a cigar with marijuana. The detectives asked the Defendant if he had a medical marijuana card and he replied that he did not. Detectives repeatedly asked the defendant to exit the vehicle, but the defendant refused and accelerated with his door open, heading toward one detective while briefly knocking down and dragging another detective who was standing just inside the open door area of the vehicle. The defendant proceeded onto Green Branch Road towards Crainmont Drive with other officers following him. As the defendant sped off, one detective observed the same black satchel that was originally observed in the defendant’s car spilled along the street. The detectives seized the bag and its contents, which included: a black Glock 43, .9mm handgun, 16.93 grams of fentanyl, and 92.61 grams of crack cocaine.

The search for the defendant continued down Greenbranch Lane where detectives observed the defendant running out of 8000 Winding Wood Road and jump into the driver’s seat of a white Hyundai Elantra. The defendant again fled the police by traveling at a high rate of speed but ultimately, lost control of his vehicle where he struck a tree on Greenbranch Lane and was apprehended by police.

A subsequent search of the defendant’s vehicle revealed additional fentanyl in the amount of 81.53 grams, 98.2 grams of marijuana, a black digital scale, five cellular phones and $9,254 in cash.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB