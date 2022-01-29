Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Luminis Health Hires New VP of Marketing and Communications

January 29, 2022

Stephen S. Campbell, MHA

Luminis Health has named Stephen S. Campbell, MHA, vice president of marketing and communications. Campbell has more than 25 years’ experience in healthcare, and most recently served in a similar role with University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX. He will serve as chief marketing and communications officer for Luminis Health and will be based in Annapolis.

“I am enthusiastic about having someone with Steve’s breadth and depth of experience join our team,” said Tori Bayless, chief executive officer of Luminis Health. “As a leading health system in Maryland, Luminis Health ’s mission is to enhance the health of the people we serve. Steve and his team will be instrumental in helping us achieve our Vision 2030 goals.”

“I am looking forward to joining the Luminis Health team at this exciting time,” said Campbell.  “Vision 2030 is inspiring for me, and I believe it will make a real difference in the health of the communities served.  I can’t think of a better place to be.”

