Looking Back at the Baltimore Ravens’ 2021 Season

The 2021 NFL regular season is done and dusted, with the competition rapidly heading towards Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Unfortunately, the Baltimore Ravens did not even reach the playoffs this time around, the first time this has happened since the 2017 season.

It is fair to say 2021 was a season of two halves for the Ravens and their loyal fans. The team were 8-3 by the end of November and not only topped their own division but the entire AFC Conference. The team’s impressive results resulted in a flurry of activity at the best Maryland sports betting sites as Ravens fans wagered on their team winning their first Super Bowl since 2012. However, everything fell apart, and the Ravens lost six straight games to finish with an 8-9 record, which placed them bottom of the AFC North and saw them miss out on the playoffs for the first time in the Lemar Jackson era.

Unprecedented Injuries and Illnesses

Although missing out on the excitement of the playoffs was bitterly disappointing for everyone connected to the Ravens, it was a minor miracle the team performed as well as it did. Injuries ravaged vital personnel and the roster’s star players, while a COVID-19 outbreak decimated the team during its lowest ebb.

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey tore a pectoral muscle in the Week 13 clash against arch-rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury kept Humphrey in the treatment room for the remainder of the season. Matters grew worse the following week when star quarterback Lemar Jackson injured his ankle early in the second quarter. Jackson played no further part in the Ravens’ campaign.

By Week 16, COVID-19 claimed several key Ravens before their clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, including rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley the day before the game. Anthony Averett injured his ribs during the first half, adding another name to the lengthy injury list.

Despite losing 19-20 to the Los Angels Rams on Week 17, the Ravens still had the chance to reach the playoffs if they defeated the Steelers in the final regular-season game. The Ravens lost 13-16 thanks to a 36-yeard field goal during overtime. It turned out that the Ravens would still have missed out on the playoffs even if they had won because the Miami Dolphins triumphed over the New England Patriots later in the day.

Plenty of Positives To Take From The Season

The strength of character of the Ravens’ roster is the most significant positive fans can take from the 2021 season. The Ravens never gave up despite always being on the backfoot with injuries and the fact John Harbaugh could never field a stable team. The roster had 19 players on injured reserve at the end of the year, including eight starters. Some 75 players suited up for the Ravens this season, with 45 of them starting at least one game. That shows how cruel injuries were to the team, but also a strength in depth that should be applauded.

In addition, the Ravens were number one in the NFL regarding rushing yards allowed per game at 84.5. Only the 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 2020 Buccaneers managed better totals. Unfortunately, the Ravens finished last in the league when it came to pass defense, allowing 278.9 yards per game. Again, injuries played a significant role in this, so expect the Ravens to be much stronger in 2022.

Ravens fans can be delighted with Mark Andrews’ performances. The tight end enjoyed 107 receptions, 1,361 yards, and nine touchdowns. In addition, Marquise Brown received for more than 1,000 yards, the first Ravens wide receiver to do so since Mike Wallace in 2006.

Then there is Justin Tucker, who was crowned the best kicker in the league after converting 35 of his 37 field goal attempts. Those figures include a record 66-yard winner in Detroit.

The future is bright for Ravens fans. Has injuries not got in the way, the team looked like genuine Super Bowl contenders. Here is hoping casualties are fewer this coming season so the Ravens can get back to winning ways.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS