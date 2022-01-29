Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Local Business Spotlight: Refill Goodness

| January 29, 2022, 12:00 PM

For those that know me, I fall short of being the environmentalist I probably need to be. I drive a gas car. I don’t bike as often as I should, and it took me a long time to embrace recycling.  But things are looking up for me and here’s one reason why. Refill Goodness.

Their motto is “sustainability made simple” and to be honest, they make it simple.  I ventured over the bridge to speak with  co-owner Jenny Vedrani about this simple concept of refilling your old containers. We refill our gas and propane tanks, so why not our shampoos, dish detergents and toothpastes–yes toothpastes!

When you visit their shop on Kent Island (or at the Crofton Farmer’s Market and other locations) you will see their commitment to sustainability and locally sourcing as. much as possible–down to the art on the walls!

My takeaway from this conversation…it doesn’t take much and little steps are still good steps. As for me, I am diggin’ my refillable and sustainable toothpaste and reusable dish rag!

And really, who can’t love a business that came to fruition at a Phish concert?

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

