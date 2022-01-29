Local Business Spotlight: Refill Goodness

For those that know me, I fall short of being the environmentalist I probably need to be. I drive a gas car. I don’t bike as often as I should, and it took me a long time to embrace recycling. But things are looking up for me and here’s one reason why. Refill Goodness.

Their motto is “sustainability made simple” and to be honest, they make it simple. I ventured over the bridge to speak with co-owner Jenny Vedrani about this simple concept of refilling your old containers. We refill our gas and propane tanks, so why not our shampoos, dish detergents and toothpastes–yes toothpastes!

When you visit their shop on Kent Island (or at the Crofton Farmer’s Market and other locations) you will see their commitment to sustainability and locally sourcing as. much as possible–down to the art on the walls!

My takeaway from this conversation…it doesn’t take much and little steps are still good steps. As for me, I am diggin’ my refillable and sustainable toothpaste and reusable dish rag!

And really, who can’t love a business that came to fruition at a Phish concert?

Have a listen!

