Local Business Spotlight: Encore Creativity for Older Adults

| January 22, 2022, 12:00 PM

Sometimes you are surprised when you do these things. Encore Creativity for Older Adults surprised me in a number of ways; notably about how large they are and how robust the programming is for this Annapolis-based non-profit.

Joshua Vickery is the CEO and is in the process of taking the organization to new heights and distant lands. From the chorale to the Encore Rocks program, to summer “camps”, and travel programs, they have something for everyone here in Annapolis as well across the US!

If you are over 55 and enjoy music (regardless of ability, (which is a HUGE plus for me) you should check out Encore Creativity! And then sign up for a season!

Have a listen!

