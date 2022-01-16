Live! Casino & Hotel to Celebrate the Year of the Tiger

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland celebrates the YEAR OF THE TIGER with traditional festivities honoring Asian culture. The Tiger is the third animal in the Chinese Zodiac and is a symbol of strength, exorcising evils, and braveness.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, January 29 at 5:30pm with “Cai Qing”, featuring an Eye-Dotting ceremony followed by the “picking of the greens” by the “Lion” to bless the New Year and bring prosperity. Following the ceremony Live! Executives will lead the Lion Dancers in a parade across the casino floor, stopping at locations throughout the property to bring good luck to guests.

Inside The HALL at Live!, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland will host a spectacular Lunar New Year Festival from 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm for invited Live! Rewards® members. From a chef-curated family-style feast to a Lunar New Year drawing at which 20 winners will be drawn to win a share of $12,888 Lucky Money in Cash, Free Play, and Year of the Tiger Gold Statues, the evening will be filled with traditional performances, crafts, and entertainment including:

Couplets written by Master Calligrapher

Traditional Name Painting

Picture-taking with the Money God for good luck and prosperity

for good luck and prosperity Traditional Dragon Dance

Chinese Musical Instruments

Korean Fan Dance and Drum Dance

and Face Changing Performance

Performance Pop Performance with Jessica Lee

Alongside the holiday, Live Casino & Hotel’s authentic Asian cuisine establishment, Luk Fu, is serving a limited-time special menu with customary dishes including Crispy Fried Fish and Hong Kong-Style Lobster, starting January 28. For more information, visit maryland.livecasinohotel.com/dine-and-drink/luk-fu.

