John Cafferty & Beaver Brown Band, Tab Benoit, Southside Johnny all Coming to Annapolis
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Tab Benoit w. Whiskey Bayou Revue
Sunday & Monday, April 10 & 11
8pm | $47.50
Saturday, April 23
1pm | $30
*All Ages Matinee
Monday, May 23
8pm | $27.50
Tuesday, May 24
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $79.50
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
Friday, June 3
8pm | $65
John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band
Friday, September 9
8pm | $40
UPCOMING SHOWS:
01/19 Albert Lee w. Ben McNulty
01/20 KICK: The INXS Experience
01/21 The Dirty Grass Players w. Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers
01/22 Keb’ Mo’ w. The Brother Brothers
01/25 Yarn
01/26 Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary – postponed
01/27 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience
01/28 Major Mit: Music Man’s A Different Breed
01/29 Blue Miracle
01/30 Comedian Jeff Richards w. Michael Aronin
01/31 Mike Dawes & Yasmin Williams
02/01 G. Love & The Juice w. Ron Artis II
02/03 Ana Popovic
02/04 Max Weinberg’s Juke Box
02/05 MELANIN IV Drag Show
02/06 Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda
02/08 + 09 Gaelic Storm
02/10 Tinsley Ellis
02/11 Pressing Strings
02/12 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock: 10th Annual Heart Health Benefit
02/14 Brett Dennen w. The Heavy Hours
02/15 PM Reunion feat. Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer & Roger Guth
02/16 Mykal Kilgore
02/18 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon
02/19 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull
02/20 Dublin 5
02/21 Dave Mason
02/22 Mac McAnally
02/23 Nektar
02/24 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/25 On A Winter’s Night feat. Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky & Patty Larkin
02/26 The James Hunter Six (matinee)
02/26 We Banjo 3
02/27 David Sanborn
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
