Jing Ying Kung Fu & Tai Chi to Celebrate the Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year of the Tiger begins this Monday, February 1. People around the world will ring in the Lunar New Year with celebrations of feasting, family reunions, and other festivities.

The Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a series of events that will help all ages be healthy and strong in body, mind, and spirit. Offering Lunar New Year activities has been an important part of Jing Ying’s giving back to their local community for the past 22 years and has included large and festive in-person events. This year we will hold smaller in-person classes at our location in Arnold and virtual events. There’s a bit of something for everyone no matter where they live.

Although traditionally the Lunar New Year is celebrated over the course of 15 days, Jing Ying offers free and low-cost activities the entire month. In keeping with tradition, Jing Ying’s students will clean the school (wushu guan), dust off trophies and sweep the floors, in preparation for the holiday. They will be symbolically cleaning to make room for good luck coming in for the new year. The celebration kicks off this Saturday, January 29 after a student’s final test to her Black Sash. There will be refreshments and Lunar New Year treats. The event is open to the public. Other activities include free tai chi and kung fu classes (in-person and online), an online tea making & tasting class, a Traditions of the Lunar New Year class, Chinese Calligraphy, and more. Pre-registration is required, and more information can be found at www.JingYing.org or by calling 410-431-5200.

Lunar New Year Events at Jing Ying:

Sunday, February 6 (2:00-3:30pm)

Virtual Tea Tasting with Tea Expert – Fee $ : Enjoy this informative tea tasting with a certified tea specialist. Try several delicious teas and learn about their proper preparation as well as health benefits. This year the tea tasting is virtual, but the tea will be real! This means you will learn how to make your tea in YOUR personal setting, which will set you up for success in properly brewing your tea. Order by February 2 to allow yourself enough time to pick up your tea kit (includes teas & tasting cup) in Arnold or Eastport. Register at JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

Monday, February 7 (7:00-7:45 pm)

Virtual Tai Chi Class – FREE : Learn basic movements and discover the health & mental benefits of this low-impact exercise. This virtual evening tai chi class is open to all ages and fitness levels. Register at JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

Wednesday, February 9 (4:45-5:30 pm)

Family Kung Fu Class – FREE : Suitable for children ages 5 to 10, this in-person class is an introductory lesson in Kung Fu with the opportunity to practice basic Lion Dance moves. Participants will receive a gift bag with a hong bao (lucky red envelope) and take-home craft. A parent/guardian is welcome to join the class. Register at JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

Friday, February 11 (12:30-1:30 pm)

Traditions of the Lunar New Year Workshop – FREE: Learn about Lunar New Year Traditions at this in-person workshop. Participants will get to sample traditional treats and receive a hong bao (lucky red envelope). Our presenter will talk about how her family celebrated the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong when she was a child. Register at JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

Monday, February 14 (10:30-11:30 am)

Valentine’s Day Tai Chi – FREE: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with some fun tai chi & qigong exercises. February is also Heart Health Month, and we will talk about how tai chi can help your heart. Show someone you love and care for them by bringing them with you to class! It is suitable for all levels of fitness. Register at JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.



Tuesday, February 15 (6:30-7:15 pm)

Family Kung Fu Class – FREE: Suitable for children ages 5 to 10, this in-person class is an introductory lesson in Kung Fu with the opportunity to practice basic Lion Dance moves. Participants will receive a gift bag with a hong bao (lucky red envelope) and take-home craft. A parent/guardian is welcome to join the class. Register at JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.



Friday, February 25 (5:00-6:30 pm)

Chinese Calligraphy Class – $5 Learn basic brush strokes and create Chinese characters to hang in your house to celebrate the Chinese New Year. $5 per person to cover the cost of supplies. Family-friendly. Appropriate for anyone who can sit and follow instructions for 90 minutes. Taught by a champion calligrapher who enjoys sharing her love of Chinese calligraphy. Register at JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

