January 7, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Snow Cancelations and Delays, Police Department Shakeup. Heritage Learning Center and the Annapolis Maritime Museum!

Today…

Snow is here and there are some delays and cancelations. The Annapolis Police Chief is shaking things up in the department. Our annual top 15 stories of the year are out! Some Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park news including the Winter Lecture Series and a sale! Heritage Learning Center is accepting applications as are the police departments in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 7th, 2022 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, hellooo Friday! Man, we haven’t done a Friday new brief in what seems like a month–wow, it was way back on December 17th. OK, enough of that, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

It’s gonna be snowing when you hear this! Make sure you hang out to hear George’s take on it all as you begin your commute which may be delayed. Anne Arundel County Public Schools are on a 2- hour delay this morning. Most City and County services will be running, but programs, like the senior centers, libraries, and such will be on a 2-hour delay. If you don’t need to go out..just chill and let the public works peeps handle the snow. And what is the deal with wiping out the grocery stores? It is only a couple of inches people–the Donner Pass is nowhere near here!

The Annapolis Police Department is shaking things up a bit. Chief Jackson announced two new promotions to senior staff–Captain Amy Miguez and will be running the Criminal Operations Division and Corporal Shomar Johnson will be community outreach. They announced a bunch of promotions and said that last year they hired 10 new officers … but did not say how many retired or resigned. Jackson also made some shifts in duties that did not go over too well with some of the rank and file…but that could be a good thing…or not. Time will tell. Finally, they are actively hiring. Starting salary is $51K a year plus a LOT of overtime. Go to annapolis.gov/jobs and apply

I love doing this story annually. I am a bit of a data nerd and last year, we had 2.4 million unique visitors to EyeOnAnnapolis.net for a monthly average of just over 200K. Podcast-wise, we now have 16,000+ subscribers that re getting it pushed to their devices, and another 8,000 who listen some other way–on the website, Twitter, Facebook, etc. Looking at stories, violence topped the list of the most “popular” stories last year– but some other ones made the top 15 too… closing Market Space semi-permanently for restaurant use, big changes at Annapolis Town Center …kinda odd, canceled bus routes, followed by bus strikes, the shooting of the Midshipman’s mom at the Graduate Hotel, a guest opinion piece asking where are the police, and the #2 warms my heart with sadness–we reported the death of our beloved Carlester Smith. And the top story was a recent one–the suicide of a woman on Belle Drive that hanged herself in a tree–likely stirred up by speculation and rumor. Anyhow, head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check them all out–links and all are right there with the story pinned to the home page!

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park has some news. The good news is they are gearing up for the annual Winter Lecture Series that begins virtually next Thursday. They are always fascinating and tickets are only $10…but if you become a member at First Mate or above, it’s free. And if you want to be impressed…I am a Commander …but no need to salute. To keep everyone safe, the museum is currently closed, but their online store is open with a sale of up to 50% off some great gift ideas. It runs thru the 21st at amaritime.org

And while the museum is temporarily closed, the Heritage Learning Center is gearing to re-open. Heritage Learning Center is part of the ministry of the Heritage Baptist Church on Forest Drive but it is non-denominational. A wonderful start for early learners ages 2-4 before they head off to kindergarten. They have been closed since the pandemic hit and made all sorts of improvements to the building and the filtration systems and all. They have just opened up applications.. yes a 2-year-old needs to apply—what kind of crazy world do we live in?? for the 22-23 school year! To get you started– heritagelearningcenter.org

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. We’ve been busy lining up some local business spotlights–now just need to get out and record them, so PLEASE keep suggestions coming–they are free and a lot of fun.

OK, I'm done! And as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Rehab 2 Perform!

It's Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local. Other than that, we'll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast snowy weather report. All that in just a bit.

