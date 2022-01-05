January 5, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Roads and Delays. State of Emergency. COVID Tests. Steele Out!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Annapolis says they have cleared emergency routes and connectors. Governments are on a 2-hour delay. Anne Arundel has 200K COVID tests coming and giving half to the schools for now. Governor Hogan declared a 30-Day COVID state of emergency. County Executive Pittman is asking people to testify in support of a mask mandate this Friday, and Maryland Matters says Michael Steele is out as a possible gubernatorial candidate.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I REALLY was supposed to be back yesterday—we got our bags checked and boom–flight canceled–so many thanks to the kiddo putting this together from our New York Studios. But all things considered, Omaha is not the worst place to be– called up Uncle Warren and had a great dinner downtown! But I made it back last night so, let’s get into the news… shall we?

Snow Update. Annapolis says 100% of the emergency routes and connector roads are all passable. 100% of the people I have spoken to have a different definition of passable. So, be careful is what I am saying. It is still a mess out there and it seems like the City has a lot of catching up to do to clear the roads to make them safe again. They are watching another storm for Friday morning that could give us some ice–but I will let George from DCMDVA Weather opine on that. Cancellations..most government is on a 2-hour delay and last night the schools also said they were on a two-hour delay.

Yesterday, Governor Hogan declared a 30 day COVID State of Emergency. Making sure he still appeals to the far right he did NOT implement any masking mandates but is requiring masking in any State building. He mobilized 1000 National Guard troops to help out, is allowing Health Secretary to regulate hospital personnel, bed space, and supplies, opening 20 new hospital-adjacent testing sites (to stop people from going to emergency rooms). authorized booster shots for 12-15-year-olds, and encouraged Maryland Employers to incentivize employees to get vaccinated and boosted.

On a county level, County Executive Pittman announced that the County has 200,000 at-home COVID tests and is giving the schools 100,000 of them and the other 100,000 will be distributed through equity-based channels to get them to those who generally may have a tough time accessing the tests. The schools will “repay” the county when they get an allotment.

Some political tidbits. And this first one is a political COVID tidbit. County Exec Pittman issued the 7-day indoor mask mandate. The County Council neutered him a few months ago and now to do it more than 7 days he needs a supermajority of the council to authorize it. He sent out an email blast yesterday asking residents to testify on behalf of the mandate this Friday at 10 am on a county council zoom meeting. Where it gets political is he says the council will vote to help slow the spread of COVID or challenge the principle that government should act to protect the public.

And in other political news, Maryland Matters has the scoop on the Gubernatorial Race. Former Lt. Governor Michael Steele is out! After more than 6-months of hemming and hawing, he decided to take a nope and remain at MSNBC as a political analyst–probably a better gig anyway. So, on the Republican side for Governor, at least today, it looks like front runner soon to be former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, and following way behind Delegate Dan Cox, attorney Robin Ficker, and a guy named Joe Werner. Of course, the Democrat primary has like 15 or some crazy number with Comptroller Franchot the front runner.

Hey, I need to get some more local business spotlights recorded so send me a bunch of suggestions! [email protected] or DM me on Twitter.

