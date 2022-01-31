January 31, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Police Involved Shooting. Bonus for School Employees. New and Closed Businesses. One Million Hearts!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Rehab 2 Perform

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police shot and killed a suspect involved in a domestic violence incident. County school employees to get a $1000 bonus. Cheeburger Cheeburger and Red Robin are done. Hangry Joes Chicken and Snap Fitness are in. You can start the enrollment for healthcare insurance with a simple check-off box on your Maryland taxes. And Anna Nardone Hayden is looking for one million hearts with #TheHeartFinders initiative–can you help? Some podcast updates and the end result of the poker game on Friday night!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, January 31st, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

And just like that, January is gone! Hey, good news… our poker game on Friday, I ended up coming in second behind Pastor Scott Shelton… watch out for him if you ever play. But the better news is that we raised $280 for the Light House! And the Super Bowl teams are set, and let’s just say I am not happy. Well, it IS Monday and there is some news, so let’s get into it..shall we?

Details are still evolving on this first story, but, the Anne Arundel County Police shot and killed a man in a townhome in the 900 block of Danville Court in Crofton yesterday. They were called to the residence by a woman at 4 am who said her son assaulted her and now was preventing her from leaving the home. When police arrived, she was still on the phone with 911 and told them to break in. Police did so and found the two in a third-floor locked bedroom. The suspect initially complied with the police, but then began to resist when being handcuffed. They tased him to no avail and at some point, a scuffle broke out and an office was seriously injured and he shot and killed the suspect. We do not know how or the extent of the injuries to the officer. The Attorney General will investigate this in accordance with the new state law and the body camera footage will be released in 14 days. The police have not identified the officer, the number of officers who responded, or what type or the cause of the scuffle that injured the officer. I expect this to be released later today, so be sure to check out our story on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. Interestingly, this somewhat mimics a police-involved fatal shooting just after Thanksgiving in GLen Burnie.. domestic with a son and a mother, police made entry and tased the suspect to no avail and ended up shooting him to death.

Some good news for all full-time, permanent employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Dr. Arlotto announced that everyone will be betting a $1000 bonus in recognition of their hard work during the pandemic. They plan to pay the bonuses from a Federal COVID grant and the State Board of Education must sign off on it before they can be distributed. While welcomed, it was divisive on social media.. surprise surprise…but part-time employees, contractors like bus drivers, and non-permanent employees were disappointed, and many teachers expressed frustration that they are still owed past step increases.

Here are some comings and goings. Cheeburger Cheeburger in the Festival at Riva is gone and in its place, Hangry Joes Hot Chicken is getting ready to open. Over at the mall, Red Robin was thought to be temporarily closed, but that is now a permanent closure and the location has been removed from the corporate website–I liked them–not that they had the best burger, but they had a great variety. Anyhow, there are still some in Gambrills, Bowie, and Columbia. And at the Annapolis Town Center. Snap Fitness is celebrating its grand opening today. They are a 24-7 gym located near the Mission BBQ. The center will be open 24-7 for all but staffed during normal hours. This will be a nice alternative to the completely different model of Life Time Athletic Resort that will be opening later this year also at the Annapolis Town Center!

Hey, as you start to get your taxes in order, remember, Maryland makes it really easy to enroll in health insurance if you need it. There is a box on your Maryland tax form to check and that will trigger a letter to you and a 35-day enrollment period. Remember taxes are due on July 15th this year thanks to an extension from Comptroller Peter Franchot. If you don’t want to wait for that, you can check it out and enroll right now–Governor Hogan extended the open enrollment until July 15th too. But head to marylandhealthconnection.gov and check it out. I did and the premiums are a lot lower than they were just a few years ago.

And as we begin to wrap up here’s a. great story from a friend of mine, Anna Nardone Hayden. She has started a movement about love..appropriate for February of course. But she is looking to find a million hearts….not all on her own.. and you’d be surprised where heart shapes show up–leaves, snowdrifts, clouds, maybe a piece of pepperoni on your pizza. 10,000 have already been found and people all over the globe are reporting them using the hashtag #TheHeartFinders. Post it to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. And if you want to join her Facebook group.. search for The Heart Finders. With the preponderance of crappy news, this is a very welcome respite! So keep those eyes open and remember that hashtag #TheHeartFinders

And finally– hope you caught the Refill Goodness local business spotlight this Saturday–if not, scroll back and give it a listen–Jenny was a lot of fun–and taught me a few things. Up this Saturday– the Naval Academy Museum, and then October Contracting, SoFo, and a few others. And this week, look for a bonus podcast with the Chief Risk Officer from SECU credit union to hear what you can do to be safe and what concerns them the most when it comes to financial fraud! PLEASE keep the suggestions coming. Email me at [email protected] or shoot me a DM on Twitter.

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Alpha Engineering

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report… And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast