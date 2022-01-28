January 28, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Eastport Murder Victim Identified. COVID Scam. Cold Case Arrest. SOUPer Bowl!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Baltimore Firefighter John McMaster has gone home from Shock-Trauma. A 21-year old woman was gunned down in Eastport on Wednesday night and the Mayor and police have released a statement. Anne Arundel County Police make an arrest in a cold case. Watch out for a door-to-door COVID-19 testing scam. The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation is looking for minority-owned businesses for the next cohort of their IVP. And February 6-13 is your chance to get involved with the SOUPer Bowl!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 28th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I was recording a podcast on the yard yesterday and as I was walking back to my car, I had a craving for a hot chocolate from Bitty & Beaus on Dock Street–man I love that place. and I love the concept more! Was so happy to see seven or eight people there mid-week in the winter! So, that’s my recommendation for today! OK, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Best news of the day! Baltimore City Firefighter John McMaster went home today. McMaster was one of four trapped in Monday’s fire where three others perished. On his exit, he was greeted by dozens of firefighters from Baltimore and surrounding communities. And also, BCFD posted a photo on their page today …apparently, there are some keyboard warriors criticizing them for going inside a “vacant” home. The photos show a vacant home from the outside, yet on the inside, very much occupied by a homeless person. You just never know, and there are thousands of homes just like that all over the city.

We have a bit more on the shooting on Wednesday night that killed a woman. Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Shakeo Williams who lived nearby. Annapolis Mayor Buckley released a statement saying in part ” I am saddened by the overnight shooting that took the life of a young woman from our community. It is absolutely intolerable that people resolve their problems with such violence.” Police are asking the public for help and if anyone knows anything, they can call 410-260-3439. It should be noted that this shooting took place outside of the new Resource Center in the community which was to be a place for the community and for police. It was not staffed. There has been no word from the police or the City if the FBI or ATF will be involved in the investigation or if a reward greater than the standard Crime Stoppers $2000 reward will be offered.

Anne Arundel County Police have made an arrest for a 2017 homicide. Back in October of 2017, a body was discovered in Shady Side. After an autopsy, it was determined that a woman, thought to be Asian or Hispanic, was killed in a homicide. The Annapolis Police had a missing person, Megan Tilman during that time and Anne Arundel collected DNA from her family. The DNA indicated that it was Tilman’s body that washed up on the shore. Further investigation led to a pair of suspects who were located in Pima County Arizona. The pair were arrested and are currently jailed awaiting extradition to Maryland. While tragic, it’s always good to see a case come to a close. due to the tenacity of our cops!

And Brian Frosh, Maryland’s Attorney General sent out a warning yesterday that there are scammers going door to door offering COVID tests. Of course, they request personally identifiable information, and ultimately the test results never materialize. They do not know how or if the information is being used. They also report that this process has been started by phone in some cases. Don’t fall for it. Federal law now requires health insurers to reimburse policyholders for at-home tests, and there are plenty of free places to get them here in the county–both for free or for purchase…I mean K&B True Value is selling them! And, you can go to covidtest.gov and have four tests mailed to you. Unfortunately, there are scammers out there ready to take advantage of any crisis.

Hey, are you a minority-owned business in Anne Arundel County that can use some coaching and consulting and a $5000 grant? The third cohort of the Inclusive Ventures Program is accepting applications. This is a six-week program involving six 3-hour online sessions that are pretty intense. The deadline to apply is 5 pm on January 31st and you want to go to the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation at aaedc.org to get started. Again, you need to be an exiting minority-owned business in Anne Arundel County and be in good standing with the state! This is a GREAT program that has come from the pandemic!

Earlier this week we told you about the Home Owners Expo and the Annapolis Film Fest..well here’s another date for you to save… SoupER Bowl Sunday. That is soup SOUP. Usually, they serve up real soup in a real church ladled out by real people and it is real good! This year it is real virtual and runs from February 6-13 at HeritageLoves.com There is a slew of celebrity chefs that will give you the recipe for their special soups. They do ask for a donation and if you are, it is much appreciated and will go to the Light House. Offering recipes this year… Delegate Henson, restauranteur Andrew Parks, Chef Shannon Costello, Tom O’Leary from the Baking It television show and Chevy’s and Black Market Bakers, Chef Zachary Pope, businessman and likely Mayoral Candidate Jared Littman, and Baysox GM Brian Shallcross. Lots of good stuff… and tonight, I am playing poker with several of them tonight… and instead of me taking all their money like I usually do.. we decided to donate it to the Souper Bowl. So February 6th… HeritageLoves.com

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. We’ve been busy recording a bunch of local business spotlights– Refill Goodness this week, SoFo the next. But, PLEASE keep suggestions coming– and remember they are free and a lot of fun. [email protected] or DM on Twitter is the best way to reach me!

