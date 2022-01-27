January 27, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Eastport Shooting. 4 Homes Destroyed in Annapolis Fire. Winter Lecture Series.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A woman was shot in Eastport last night, details are starting to emerge. Four homes were destroyed in an early morning fire on Wednesday in Annapolis. N95 and KN95 masks are available at all Anne Arundel County Libraries. The Home Owners Expo is returning at the end of February. And tonight is the continuance of the Winter Lecture Series at the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, January 27th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday was nearly downright balmy outside. And then it got cold last night. I suspect a harbinger of things to come. Let’s see what George has to say in a few minutes. But first, we have some news. So let’s get into it, shall we?

We do not have a lot of information on this just yet but a woman was shot to death in Eastport last night. Shortly after 9:00 pm shots rang out on Madison Street followed by a heavy police response and an ambulance.

SHOTS HERE

From witnesses at the scene, the body of a female in the street was covered by a sheet. This is the first murder in Annapolis in 2022. Please check back a bit later and we will have more information.

Four homes were destroyed and seven people were displaced after an early morning fire tore through a row of townhomes in Annapolis on the Broadneck peninsula. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called to the 1600 block of Elkwood Court after neighbors called reporting a fire on the deck. When crews arrived, the house was fully involved with the fire reaching into the adjacent homes. It took nearly 60 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Annapolis, and the Naval Academy 50 minutes to control. One firefighter was slightly injured in the blaze. There were no civilian injuries, but a dog did perish in the blaze. The cause is under investigation right now and the estimated damage is about half a million dollars.

A quick COVID update. There are K-95 and KN 95 masks available for the asking at all 13 Anne Arundel County Library branches. This is part of the 200,000 that County Executive Pittman ordered. Demand will dictate quantities so your local branch may be out. And we have also heard that many branches now have the testing kits back in stock a well.

The 17th annual spring Home Owners Expo is coming back at the end of February to the Byzantium Center. Last year it was pushed into April, but they are back on schedule this year. The dates are February 28th and 29th and tickets are $5 each. The seminars are back in person this year and the highlight will be Professor Doug Tallamy who is a best-selling author from UD that will be discussing the various good and bad bugs in our gardens and lawns. Of course dozens of vendors and contractors for all of your home improvement projects!

And tonight.. the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park continues their Winter Lecture Series. It is virtual again this year and the cost is only $10…but included for no cost with a membership… up this week at 7 pm is former State Senator Gerald Winegrad who will be talking about grave threats to biodiversity… Winegrad is a naturalist and has just returned from an eco-expedition to Antarctica! AMaritime.org is where you need to go to get tickets or buy a membership. And while you are there–see if the sock burning on March 19th is sold out yet. I suspect if it isn’t..it will be shortly!

Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, it is Refill Goodness. And keep sending me the names of any organizations or businesses that should be spotlighted– [email protected] or a DM on Twitter @eyeonannapolis

And that’s it for the news today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Rehab 2 Perform, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather–snow’s coming! All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

