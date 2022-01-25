January 25, 2022 | Daily News Brief | 3 Firefighters Killed in Baltimore Fire. PPP Fraud Fighting. The State of Black Annapolis.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.



SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Rehab 2 Perform

Today…

Three Baltimore firefighters were killed in a fire yesterday and another is in critical condition. The Feds are investigating PPP and CARES fraud estimated to be $90B. Annapolis is celebrating Black History Month with a speaker series called “The State of Black Annapolis.” We have tickets to give away at the Rams Head On Stage, and some exciting local business spotlight podcasts!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I saw a lot of chatter on the interwebs yesterday about a significant snowstorm this weekend from some weather people that are usually very cautious. Honestly, I would like to see a few really big snows…but that’s just me. Anyhow, I will let George be the bearer of the legitimate weather news–I’m just guessing and dreaming. OK, the news… let’s get into it–shall we?

Just a horribly tragic story out of Baltimore. About this time yesterday, the Baltimore Fore Department was called to a row home fire in a vacant structure on South Stricker Street. As crews were working inside, the building collapsed trapping four firefighters. One was pronounced deceased at the scene, two others died at shock trauma, and one more is in critical condition. This is one of the deadliest fires in the department’s history. Collectively, the four had nearly 50 years with the department. Governor Hogan has ordered Maryland flags to fly at half-staff and said in a statement, ” Our hearts are broken for the entire Baltimore City Fire Department as three of our bravest have fallen in the line of duty. A fourth firefighter was critically injured and is on life support. Each and every day, our firefighters and first responders answer the call and are ready to run into danger–this is our worst nightmare.” Rest in Peace Lt. Butrim, Firefighter Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and Firefighter/EMT Kenny Lacayo. Our prayers for a full recovery to Firefighter/EMT John McMaster.

Apparently, the Feds feel there was some fraud afoot with the PPP and CARES Act money. Ya think? I had no idea the extent but they are estimating it to be $90 billion.. with a B…or more. They have appointed a top prosecutor that has made it the top priority. Here in the Baltimore region in 2020, 40,000 businesses got $4.9 billion in PPP money. So far they have 366 indictments (Baltimore States Attorney Marilyn Mosby being one), 294 arrests, 142 convictions representing $460 million. I have said since day one, I would not want to be the person that needs to reconcile all this.

The City of Annapolis is celebrating Black History Month…February….with a speaker series called “The State of Black Annapolis.” The first one is February 1st from 6-8 pm discussing the past of Annapolis. February 8th focused on the present, and February 15 is the future! All will be held from 6-8 pm at the Annapolis Library on West Street and also streamed on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The evenings are free of charge and will be emceed by Erica Griswold. Looking at the speakers, this will be a great series!

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, let’s do a Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage. I have tickets to see a bunch of shows and I will give them out randomly–email me at [email protected] or DM on Twitter and tell me which one you want to see and why and I will pick some winners. Up for grabs…two tickets at THE best table in the joint… Comedian Jeff Richards on the 30th. And sliding into February, Ana Popovic on the 3rd, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox on the 4th. And make sure you check out all their great shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com

Podcast news. Again, if you know of some businesses that need to be spotlighted–let me know and I will reach out! Recording three this week and up on Saturday… Refill Goodness!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Alpha Engineering!

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And we have Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law here today with ….well, I am not sure what he’s gonna talk about…but he’s here with some legal info for you. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast