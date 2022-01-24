January 24, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Child Porn. AACPS Changes. Tax Season Opens. Film Fest Coming

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Child porn arrest in Glen Burnie. Some changes to the school calendar and COVID protocols. Federal tax filing season opens today, but it will be fraught with pitfalls. Passes are on sale now for the 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, January 24th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, some good and surprising NFL playoff games this weekend! Well, it IS Monday and there is some news, so let’s get into it..shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police arrested a 47-year old Glen Burnie man on child pornography charges. This played out like all of them. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gave them a tip. They traced the email and IP address and got a real address. Served a warrant, seized electronics. Found the porn and arrested him. This suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with 10 counts of possession and 10 counts of distribution. And I am still amazed that people do not understand how easy it is to trace your internet tracks.

A few school pieces for you this morning. Up first, yet another change to the calendar. Not a big one but they already has a day odd on Tuesday, May 3rd. And now the Board has changed it to Monday, May 2nd…guessing someone wanted a long weekend… oh and that means May Day is on a Sunday this year! I cannot recall a year when there have been this many changes to the current calendar.. especially by the board and not the administration.

And speaking of change. On Friday, Dr. Arlotto released a new set of COVID quarantine rules. Effective today, if a student tests positive, they can return after 5 days of isolation provided they are symptom and fever-free for 24 hours. They need to mask for 5 days after their return. This is moot since all students are to be masked per state regulations. But if they are not able to properly mask–they need to isolate for 10 days. The only periods for mask-free existence in the schools for those returning from a positive test are lunchtime and naptime. There are no changes to requirements for staff members or students and staff that were quarantined by other agencies. SO confusing.

Today is the first day to file your federal taxes. But you can expect delays and confusion the IRS says. There is an IRS worker shortage, a backlog of pandemic programs, and prior filing years. The IRS says to expect delays in processing as they work through the remnants of 2020. They also expect confusion stemming from the Child Tax Credit which was paid in advance with monthly checks–this will likely reduce any expected refunds–there is a letter explaining this being sent to all affected people. The time for a refund, if you file electronically, is expected to be 21 days. And an interesting tidbit, a spokesperson for the IRS lamented the shortage of workers saying that “we’re going up against Burger King or McDonald’s which offer similar pay without the confusing rules and regulations.” Starting pay for an IRS Tax Examiner.. $11 / hour. But Maryland taxes are not due until July 15th thanks to a recent decision by Comptroller Franchot!

And while it is still January, it is time to start to get excited about one of my favorite events of the year that is returning in person after two years of virtual! Yes, the Annapolis Film Festival. This will be the tenth year and the dates are Thursday, March 31st through Sunday, April 3, 2022. The slate is not settled but we’ll be talking to Lee and Patti again for a podcast shortly! But expect close to 100 films at various venues across the City. You can buy individual tickets closer to the fest, but the way to do it is with a pass. And they are now on sale at annapolisfilmfestival.com One thing–I am not sure how this will look with COVID, and if capacity is limited or spaced out, I suspect the number of passes will also be further limited than normal. All this is to say–if you are a film buff and love the Annapolis Film Festival…get your passes now.

And finally– hope you caught the Encore Creativity podcast this Saturday–if not, scroll back and give it a listen. Up this Saturday–Refill Goodness! On deck– the US Naval Academy Museum, October Contracting, SoFo, and a few others. PLEASE keep the suggestions coming and thanks to Kimberly Barton for hers!. We want to make sure as many small businesses in Anne Arundel County are featured. There is absolutely no cost! Email me at [email protected] or shoot me a DM on Twitter.

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–man, haven’t heard from her in nearly a month–welcome back!. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

