January 21, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Bad Cop. Hospital Hack. COVID in Schools. Watermark Sold!

Today…

An Annapolis Police officer has been fired after Anne Arundel County Police arrested him and charged him with assault. AAMC’s email was hacked in September and patient records and a lot of personal information may have been compromised. COVID outbreaks have closed six Anne Arundel County Schools. The campaign finance reports are in and we have questions. And Watermark has been sold!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 21st, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Got yelled at yesterday by the Let’s Go Festival people. I got a tip on one of their headliners for the Friday night and sort of stole their thunder I guess and they were miffed, so we pulled it back…if you missed it, you’ll have to wait until they release it. Or if you are REALLY interested, I can be bribed! OK, enough of that, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The hits keep coming. Today’s episode of Bad Cops is brought to you by the Annapolis Police Department. On January 15th, Anne Arundel County Police were called to an address in Odenton for a domestic assault. Apparently, Officer Dwight Forsythe got into an argument with his fiancee and attempted to strangle her. Police charged him with 1st and 2nd-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment. Forsythe was only hired in November of 2021 from the Baltimore City Police Department. According to the APD, he is no longer employed with the department as he was on probation. Somewhat disturbing, and seemingly becoming routine, the Anne Arundel County Police did not report the incident in their daily reports, and when we asked for details they issued a statement saying “We’re not releasing specifics on the incident but can say the incident was domestic-related and are confirming the arrest of Forsythe.”

Luminis, the parent of AAMC has a problem on their hands. Apparently, they became aware of a data breach in their email system back in September and just now notified people that may be affected. Apparently, someone breached their email system and they believe that patient records, including names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and medical record numbers may have been compromised. They believe access was made through a phishing attempt. They did not address why medical records with personal information were being sent by employees via email and not some secure environment. Anyhow, they are in the process of sending letters…guessing they don’t trust their email any longer…and have set up a hotline to call if you have questions. That number is 855-675-3128.

They say that bad news comes in threes. Well, Anne Arundel County Schools have partially closed six more schools due to COVID outbreaks and sent them back to virtual learning. This week it was Mayo Elementary which will re-open on Monday. Now closed– Windsor Farms Elementary, Glendale Elementary, Sunset Elementary, Ferndale Elementary, Monarch Academy in Glen Burnie. And many people were squawking about the cancellation of school yesterday..it was a tough call and the forecasters missed the call. But after a year and a half of virtual learning, why can’t they throw the switch and eliminate snow days entirely? And speaking of those snow days–we are out of them for the year. Yesterday’s snow day now pushed the last day of school to June 24th. Any bets if we’ll be in school in July?

The campaign finance reports are in and we are studying them but right now it seems that County Executive Pittman is doing well having raised $408K and has $388K on hand to spend. On the Republican Side, Jessica Haire raised $817K and has $619K on hand to spend–but she also loaned herself a half-million, so that was not really “raised”. Herb McMillan came in with $241K raised and according to the report has $59K on hand…but McMillan sent out a statement lat night saying that the Board of Election program was wrong and he had over $200K on hand. So there may be a correction there. Statewide, Kelly Schulz is killing it on the Republican side, and Wes Moore is leading the Dems.

And as we start to wrap up, in what I thought was a surprise! Watermark has been sold! Yes, THAT Watermark–the Harbor Queen, the walking tours and all. Established by Ed Hartman 50 years ago, and having been owned by his daughter Debbie Gosselin for the past twenty years, it has been sold to their GM Jake Iversen and his wife Laura. For her part, Gosselin is looking forward to retirement and travel and feels incredibly confident in leaving the company in Jake’s hands. And Jake is taking the if it ain’t broke don’t fix it road and noted that the biggest asset is the team of employees. So, congrats to Debbie on the retirement, congrats to laura and Jake on the new company.

And finally, at noon today, we’re choosing a winner for a $250 shopping spree at the Boutique Blowout by Scout & Mollys, Stardust Deluxe, and Mid-Atlantic Costuming. The blowout is this weekend up in Glen Burnie and the spree is only able to be used this weekend at the event. So if you have not put in a random number yet, head to our All Annapolis facebook page and slide a guess in there. We’re picking a number at noon!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. We’ve been busy lining up some local business spotlights– Encore Creativity for Older Adults on Saturday, and Refill Goodness next week, and I forget who is the week after. But, PLEASE keep suggestions coming–they are free and a lot of fun. [email protected] or DM on Twitter is the best way to reach me!

OK, I’m done! And as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Rehab 2 Perform!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast snowy weather report. All that in just a bit.

