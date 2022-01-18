January 18, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Franchot Announcement. Hutzell’s New Gig. Crime Maps. New Turtle!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Rehab 2 Perform

Today…

Comptroller Franchot has a big announcement tomorrow about this year’s tax filings. We have published our annual crime maps–have a look. Former Editor of the Capital, Rick Hutzell, has a new gig with Bulletin. BeeprBuzz has the scoop on the new Greene Turtle in Gambrills. And we have a major contest on our All Annapolis Facebook page courtesy of Scout & Molly’s, Stardust Deluxe, and Mid Atlantic Costuming. And finally a Ticket Tuesday Giveaway courtesy of Rams Head On Stage!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Last night I succumbed to the marketing of Papa Johns. I saw an ad during a wild-card game for a new New York Style pizza. I like generally like Rocco’s or Little Italy and the best I have had in Maryland was at a Grasonville pizza shop called La Piazza that is now closed. So I thought I’d give it a shot… and the verdict– it’s ok. But as it is with every type of food…don’t be claiming it is NY pizza unless you bring the goods… the same for everyone selling Philly Cheesesteaks. OK, enough rambling let’s get into the news–shall we?

There was a mysterious media notice sent out yesterday from Comptroller Franchot’s Office. He will be holding a press conference tomorrow at 11 am to make a big announcement about the 2022 tax season designed to help Marylanders as they cope with the pandemic. It will be streamed on his YouTube and Facebook pages. And if I were a betting man, and I am on occasion, I bet there is an extended filing deadline again. With many surprises coming on the Federal side, this will give Marylanders more time to come up with money if they owe. It also will give the Comptroller a lot of face time in the media between now and the deadline …which I am guessing is July 15th. After all, he IS running for Governor and the primary is June 28th. Well, that’s all speculation on my part, we’ll find out tomorrow!

Make sure you check out a story we tossed up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net yesterday. We have been maintaining google maps of reported crime in the City and County. All too often, we are ignorant about what is happening down the street. These maps allow you to zoom in on every street and see each incident. Many people have told me it is quite an eye-opener. Have a look. We have it pinned to the front page!

This is cool. Former Capital Editor Rick Hutzell has a new gig. He is working with an online publication called Bulletin which is a project of Facebook—er I mean Meta! His column is called “Meanwhile in Annapolis” and will be a mix of essays exploring the people, places, and ideas around the Chesapeake Bay and Annapolis. You can go to rickhutzell.bulletin.com and check it out. Yesterday he had a great piece on how Daryl Jones went from Anne Arundel Councilman and local attorney to a player on the national stage for voting rights. Check it out.. again rickhutzell.bulletin.com and that is rick hutzell dot bulletin dot com

BeeperBuzz has a video up on her social feeds of the grand opening of the Greene Turtle in Gambrills. It’s not a re-opening because the old one is a Smashing Grapes now and the new one is where Houlihans was and apparently this one is corporately owned and not franchised. But check out her video and if you are a Turtle fan…now you have a place to hang. Looking at the number of televisions, this will be THE place for the NFL Playoffs! Beeprbuzz.com

And I want to direct you to a contest on our All Annapolis Facebook page. You could win a $250 shopping spree or one of several runner-up prizes–$25 gift cards to Mothers Peninsula Grille. The contest is simple. leave a random number and if it matches the one we draw on Friday, you will get a $250 shopping spree at the Boutique Blowout this weekend which is a collaboration of Scout & Molly’s, Stardust Deluxe (both of which we did local business spotlights on) and Mid-Atlantic Costuming. The event is this Saturday and Sunday and the shopping spree is at the event. But go to our All Annapolis Facebook page and get in on it and good luck!

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, let’s do a Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage. I have tickets to see Cash Unchained..a Johnny Cash Tribute on January 27th, and Comedian Jeff Richards on the 30th. If either of those tickles your fancy..or funnybone, shoot me a DM on Twitter or an email at [email protected] and I might hook you up. And also, make sure you check out all their great shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com

Podcast news. Again, if you know of some businesses that need to be spotlighted–let me know and I will reach out! No cost to the business whatsoever. This weekend Encore Creativity for Older Adults (sadly I think I may be of the age to be included there), and next weekend– Refill Goodness. So you want to keep your eye peeled for those!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Rehab 2 Perform!

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast