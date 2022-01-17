January 17, 2022 | Daily News Brief | More COVID Help From Hogan. Jury is Out. Baysox Sold. WNAV Opinion.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Governor Hogan announced additional assistance with electric bills for those enrolled in assistance programs. Jury trials are postponed until March 3rd due to COVID. COVID numbers are down, but are we out of the woods? MSEA to host Gubernatorial Forum on January 26th. The Bowie Baysox have been sold. Donna Cole, a former WNAV reporter has an opinion about what to do with the property! And some podcast updates!

Good morning, it is Monday, January 17th, 2022 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

This was my weekend to take care of paperwork. I hate the mundane minutiae of this job, but it is a necessary evil I suppose. And last night, tried to go to a friend’s for dinner, but it was too darned slippery so me and Marie Callendar has a nice meal together! HA! Well, it IS Monday and there is some news, so let’s get into it..shall we?

Governor Hogan held yet another press conference to announce more help with COVID. This time it is with utility help in light of the pandemic and the cold winter. For those who are getting help with electric bills through the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, the minimum benefit will rise 66% from $300 to $500. If you are getting aid through the Electric Universal Assistance Program, the benefit goes from $150 to $300. Additionally, the state is putting forth assistance to weatherize lower-income households. If you need to apply for energy assistance, head to the Maryland Department of Human Services and you can get started.

Jury cases in Maryland are on hold again due to COVID. The Maryland Judiciary announced that jury cases are on hold through March 6th and while courthouses remain open judges can decide to hold trials in person or remotely. All courts require a face mask, temperature check, and a health questionnaire to enter.

And while many are praising Maryland and heralding the turnaround of the Omicron variant, I am a bit more skeptical. While the past few days have been encouraging, we need to remember that the numbers are still higher than most times over the past two years. Hospitals are stressed, and Mayo Elementary is closed for two days due to an outbreak. Finally, numbers tend to be under-reported over the weekends and it is a holiday today! I am not so sure now is the time to rest on any laurels. But we’ll see I guess!

It’s 2022 and an election year, so of course, there will be plenty of debates and forums. One of the important ones is coming up on the 26th of January–the Maryland State Education Association or MSEA Gubernatorial Forum will likely have all candidates participating as the teachers’ vote is so critical. It is from 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm and will be streamed and recorded on the MSEA’s Facebook Page. Probably want to put that on the calendar.

Some sports news…the Bowie Baysox have been sold. Attain Sports & Entertainment acquired them as well as the Frederick Keys. Attain purchased it from previous owner Ken Young who still owns three minor league teams including the AAA Norfolk Tides which is the AAA affiliate for the Baltimore Orioles. Fans will not see a difference, however. The Baysox open the 2022 season at home on April 8th against the Richmond Flying Squirrels— man ya gotta love Minor League team names!

As we mentioned back in November, WNAV was sold and Pat Sajak, the prior owner essentially gave the new owners $100,000 to take it off his hands…I would have done it for $50 grand, but that is neither here nor there. The new owners fired all of the on-air staff just before Christmas and the new ownership took over January 1st. The new station does not appear to be programmed here locally and has very little local connections any longer which is a disappointment and a true shame. When he sold it, Sajak kept the land and we hear has a deal with Bozutto in place to develop it. However, Donna Cole, an award-winning reporter from WNAV has written a very compelling opinion piece for us and on her site… annapoliscreative.com about why it should not be developed and why and how the City and County can and should step in and make it a park. Check it out on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or on AnnapolisCreative.com

And finally– I am recording a few local business spotlights this week–so PLEASE keep the suggestions coming. We want to make sure as many small businesses in Anne Arundel County are featured. There is absolutely no cost! Email me at [email protected] or shoot me a DM on Twitter. Up this weekend.. Encore Creativity for Older Adults and next week… Refill Station! I am so glad to be back in the swing with these things!

