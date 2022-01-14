January 14, 2022 | Daily News Brief | FBI in Eastport. Free Masks. More Development on Riva Rd. Snowstorm!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The FBI and Annapolis Police did a thing in Eastport, but no one is talking except the neighbors who said there was an armed standoff. Governor Hogan is giving away 20 million N95 and KN95 masks. The old USi property has been sold and 500 new apartments, 52,000 feet of retail, and a grocery store are on the way–Wegman's anyone! The Heritage Learning Center is looking for little students! And there's a storm brewing!

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 14th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

There’s a storm brewing over the weekend. I was talking to George last night and we know a storm’s coming…but the intricacies for Anne Arundel will play out over the weekend so be sure to look for some short weather alert releases. OK, enough of that, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Some stuff went down in Eastport yesterday morning, but the APD and the FBI are keeping mum. Federal agents executed “court-authorized activity” at a house on the corner of Brashears and Monroe Streets in Eastport. We have no idea what it was all about. We heard from neighbors that there may have been an armed standoff, but it had dissipated by 8 am with the FBI in the area in a more relaxed manner. Oddly, there was a large number of City snowplows positioned around the area just idling. And over off of Edgewood Road, one intersection had 4 plows right at the intersection poised to drive into the intersection and completely seal it off. Again, we have no idea why they were there, but we assume they are related because as soon as the active raid ended in Eastport, the plow trucks all pulled away and paraded down Edgewood Road.

Free masks for all. Yesterday, Governor Hogan announced that the State was buying 20 million of the fancy N95 and KN95 masks to distribute for free through multiple channels–health departments, nursing homes, testing, vaccination sites, etc. He also announced more hospital-adjacent testing sites. We have one at AAMC and by next week we will have one at UMBWMC in Glen Burnie. Other announcements included mandatory twice-weekly testing of all staff at nursing homes regardless of vax status–which was in response to the fact that 70% of the nursing homes in the state are reporting positive cases. Omicron don’t care about immunity or vaccinations or boosters it seems.

Riva Road is going to get crowded. Last month we told you about the residential and commercial development at Riva and Admiral Cochrane Drive at the old Arinc property. And now the former USi has been sold and will be developed as a mixed-use property– 52,000 feet of retail, over 500 apartments, some are age-restricted, a parking garage, and a grocery store. This is the property that Wegmans was looking to buy until the County ticked them of and they killed the deal. Well stay tuned, we understand that the Wegmans deal is back on…but not as an owner, but a tenant! For those not familiar with the USi building, which is directly across the street from the Annapolis Town Center.

And I am not sure if I mentioned this before..so if I did, apologies. But if you have little ones in the house and are looking for a pre-school for them…Heritage Learning Center is opening again after a solid year of closure due to COVID. They have renovated, re-arranged, and redone the filtration systems to ensure the safest environment. And they are now taking applications for the fall and the 22-23 school year. This is for the 2-4 crowd–so before kindergarten. It is attached to the Heritage Baptist Church in Annapolis on Forest Drive but is non-denominational. Application information and general information… heritagelearningcenter.com

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. We’ve been busy lining up some local business spotlights–but I am not going to get the Encore Creativity one edited in time for Saturday, so we will start up next Saturday. And thanks to our music guru, Beepr Buzz for tossing a few more names my way! But in the meantime, PLEASE keep suggestions coming–they are free and a lot of fun. [email protected] or DM on Twitter is the best way to reach me!

OK, I’m done! And as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Rehab 2 Perform!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, keep shopping local, and play in the snow if it comes. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast snowy weather report. All that in just a bit.

