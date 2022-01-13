January 13, 2022 | Daily News Brief |Woman Shot On Route 3. Mask Lawsuit. Ransomware. Lecture Series. Snowstorm!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A woman was shot along Route 3 south of Crofton. A lawsuit is in the works over the County mask mandate. Senator Elfreth was elected Chair of the Chesapeake Bay Commission. State admits health department “incident” was ransomware, but is scant on most details. The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is reopening after a brief COVID shutdown and their Winter Lecture Series kicks off tonight. A PSA about buying food now in advance of a storm, and keep the suggestions for local businesses and organizations to be spotlighted!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, January 13th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey, it looks like there is a storm coming in and George will have more on that, but here’s a PSA– while there has never been a storm to warrant the typical grocery hoarding–really when were we ever trapped for weeks? But, if you are low on food, you may want to start shopping today since most grocery stores are inexplicably depleted. Also, head to K&B True Value and pick up a bag or two of salt if you don’t have one–they just got in a few more pallets. OK, time for the news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

This is not Anne Arundel County, but darned close it merits talking about. Around 9 pm on Tuesday night, a woman was shot in her car along Southbound Route 3 near Annapolis Road in Prince Georges County. This is about 700 feet from the county line at Rt 450, and about two miles south of Crofton. The State police are investigating and they do not have much to go on. The victim was not seriously injured but the multiple bullet holes in the side of her car indicate it was a lot of shots that were fired. If anyone may have seen anything around 9 pm on Tuesday evening–please give the MSP College Park Barracks a call– 301-345-3101. And you can remain anonymous.

In the “as expected” pile, County Councilman Nathan Volke and County Executive Candidate Herb McMillan are leading the charge on filing a lawsuit against the County and the Health Department for their masking order. They claim it is invalid because they need specific permission from the Maryland Secretary of Health and it is only used for when a disease is discovered–they are arguing that COVID has been around for two years. The suit is expected to be filed next week asking for a temporary restraining order. If successful, a judge will grant a 10-day order with the case to be heard at the end of that. Somewhat of a moot point if it is filed on the 18th which starts a 10-day clock for an order that expires on the 31st. But, both Volke and McMillan are in an election so…

The “network security breach” at the Maryland Department of Health was exactly what we all knew it was–a ransomware attack. And yesterday the Health Department finally acknowledged that. They are still working on getting it all back together, but are not saying how deep the hack actually was. They do claim that no personal data was compromised. Governor Hogan said the state did NOT pay the ransom. IT pros in the state said that health departments have been targeted across the country during the pandemic. The FBI and Homeland Security are working with Maryland authorities in the investigation.

Congrats to our own State Senator Sarah Elfreth. Recently, she was named Chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Commission. The CBC is a three-state legislative body that works to restore and protect the Chesapeake Bay. Sarah is a huge advocate for the Bay as a legislator and her experience working with the National Aquarium in Baltimore for many years (by the way they are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry) will only help her. This is a great selection!

And as long as we are on Bay stuff… the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park will be re-opening the museum on Friday, January 21st. They were closed due to the COVID spread, but they have it under control now with cleanings, etc. Masks will be required regardless of the court case! And also–tonight is the first of the 2022 Winter Lecture Series discussions. 7 pm online. The cost is $10 but as I always say–membership is a bargain and at the First Mate and above, you get the lectures for free. Tonight.. How John Yates Beall and His Men Became the maritime Mosby Rangers”. Membership, tickets to the lecture, shopping at their store, booking their space, and all that at amaritime.org

Keep the business names coming. We should be starting up again this Saturday…might be next. But we just spoke with Joshua from Encore Creativity for Older Adults and this one was surprising in a few ways! Send me the names of any organizations or businesses that should be spotlighted– [email protected] or a DM on Twitter @eyeonannapolis

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! Spoiler—he talks about a snowstorm likely coming our way! All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

